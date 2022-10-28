My View: Everybody has a happy food. What's yours?

“Everyone has a happy food,” said a cookbook author recently. Mine is pizza.

I was introduced to pizza as young boy in the '50s by, as I recall, a friend of my mother in our Clinton-Bailey neighborhood. Sometime after Dad started working downtown in 1956, he would pick up pizza from the Bocce Club on Clinton Avenue on his way home. Fridays were usually pizza nights.

Bocce had only one size of pie, but you could get a half. Our family of six would get a whole and a half. Dad liked to get double cheese on the half. He would take one slice of the double cheese and turn it face down on top of a regular slice and have a Bocce sandwich. I, of course, copied that approach.

In later years, Mom would sometimes bake bread on Fridays, making enough dough to make pizza for dinner, and apple kuchen for weekend breakfasts. I fondly remember the aroma when I entered the house on those Fridays.

During the summers, after a swim at Houghton Park, our neighborhood crew would head over to a little corner store that sold small slices of pizza for 15 cents. No threat to Bocce quality or Mom’s but it hit the spot – and we could eat it while riding our bikes home.

Pizza was important to my dating life. I began dating my wife-to-be the summer before my senior year at Hutch Tech. Marie went to Kensington High. We’d sometimes go for pizza and a little dancing at Salvatore’s (I think) on East Delevan. They served the pizza on an elevated tray, which was new to us.

Later, career travels enabled me to try various styles of pizza including New York, Chicago, even Rome and Naples. When my wife and I travel together, we like to ask the locals for their favorite non-national-chain pizza and try it. We had Maryland Crab Pizza recently – quite good.

Bocce’s is still the standard for me. A couple of years ago, I made a “a nostalgia tour” driving around Buffalo areas that were special to me as a youth. I topped it off with a Bocce’s pizza.

For a recent birthday, I decided to have pizza from a different source, preferably one I’d never had, for seven days. Marie could choose a different meal. I’ve continued the daily pizza treat for subsequent birthdays, although I’ve run out of new pizzerias to try.

One Valentine’s Day, Marie got me a frozen pizza in the shape of heart. That was lovely.

For the Bills’ NFL wild card weekend last year, an Erie, Pa., pizzeria offered local Bills fans a pizza shaped in the Bills’ logo with the signature red stripe made of pepperoni. The Bills pizzas were such a hit they were offered again for the next playoff weekend. I wasn’t paying attention and missed out. I won’t this year.

We are rarely without pizza fixings in our house. Early in our marriage, Marie discovered that those biscuits in a tube are perfect for making a pan of small individual pizzas, still among my favorites. Mini bagels also work and are crunchier. Frozen pizzas are permissible. Whatever the pizza, I’ve perfected the way I like to warm leftovers for the next day’s lunch.

The Friday pizza tradition carried into our daughter’s household, too. Somewhere, though, our granddaughter went off the rails. She doesn’t like pepperoni. Last year, 11-year-old Lydia discovered pineapple on pizza. When I cringed, she reminded me that I had had crab on pizza. Touché.

Well, if pineapple on her pizza makes her happy, at least it’s still pizza. I think.