My View: Every day brings another reminder

It’s been a year since my dad died, and I am still finding it impossible to think of him in the past tense because he stays so close to all of us through the things and people he loved.

When my brother shoots under 80 and wants to call Dad to give a hole-by-hole report, when I read a book and want to stop by and have a kitchen table conversation about the brilliance of British mystery writers, when the kids hear a terrible joke and think that it sounds like something Grandpa would say, when I see that someone has left their garbage cans at the curb for a few days and I think how annoying my dad would have found it, there he is: larger than life, ruling the world from his easy chair in Tonawanda.

When my mom passed away decades ago, there had been so much time for bedside conversations – thank-you's, promises, memories and hopes and prayers. The hospice nurse kindly told us, “You have to let her go. You have to tell her you’ll be all right. You have to tell her it’s OK.”

We didn’t have that chance with Dad. There were no tender goodbyes or heartfelt conversations saying all the things that had been unspoken. There was just a gaping hole.

Then there was a wake and a funeral and so many kind people coming around with casseroles, sympathy cards and their own tears over his loss.

And then, so much work to do. We stripped wallpaper, changed light fixtures and made endless trips to GoodWill, filling a dumpster with 50 years worth of stuff: the carpet from my childhood bedroom, elementary school report cards, an old kitchen sink, newspapers, college textbooks, baby shoes. We listed the house, sold the house and left behind beloved neighbors who had been main characters in our lives for as long as we could remember.

Then, there was the first Christmas without him. After that, there was his birthday – we toasted him with cans of Genny Cream – followed by the empty spot in a granddaughter’s college graduation photos. The weeks stretched into a year, and here we are.

I’m a teacher, and I started last September feeling bereft and depleted, like I was kind of going through the motions and mechanically putting one foot in front of the other. There was so much to do, so many lists to make and errands every day on the way home from school. The whole year felt like a bit of a blur, honestly.

But now summer school is over and I have a few weeks to pause before heading back. I was thinking of my dad yesterday, as a friend and I were sitting on the pier in Wilson. It was a perfect day with Toronto off in the distance. Tons of happy people in fishing boats were heading out to take advantage of the sturgeon moon.

I’m not sure if it was the sun or the breeze or the blue or the good company, but I found myself thinking about a line from “Death of Salesman,” a play I find almost unbearably sad to teach. Willy Loman is confiding to his brother Ben, trying to articulate his internal grief and says, “Well, Dad left. ... and I never had a chance to talk to him and I still feel – kind of temporary about myself.”

That’s almost the opposite of how I feel these days: My dad’s not here, but he remains. I didn’t get to say goodbye, but I think he already knew all that I would have said.

And thinking of him makes me feel anchored.