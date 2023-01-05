My View: Even the most routine roadside stop can be an adventure

To survive winter in Western New York, you need a thick coat over layered sweaters, a warm pair of gloves, dry boots, good tires and a relative in Florida.

My wife and I left snowy Western New York in December 2016 for a sunny reprieve in Jacksonville, Fla., to visit our son for the holidays. In the motel parking lot in Hillsdale, Va., our red car, heavily painted in dirty white New York road salt, looked embarrassed next to the shiny Southern cars. My wife suggested using the car wash next to the motel; I said we should wait until we were closer to Florida. There would be many car washes on the way. (Spoiler alert: I was wrong.)

A few hundred miles later, tired and desperate, we found a small Car Wash Brake and Lube station in South Carolina.

Inside an open service door, all manner of ratcheting, lifting, pounding and electrifying devices surrounded a deep dirty hole, like a dentist office for cars.

The service attendant eagerly waved us in. I sensed that bad things would happen if I straddled that pit. I rolled down the window and asked where the car wash was, and he pointed to the small driveway on the side of the garage, the one with the big sign that said: Car Wash, Pull in Here.

I pulled up to the old car wash entrance, a nostalgic vision from the '60s, with a deposit slot about a foot below the window: $7, $9 or $11, exact change only. With only a single $1 bill I went with the $11 option, got out of the car and knelt down to feed it in.

With no instructions, I drove between two claustrophobically spaced iron rails. A scary funhouse of hulking cylinders covered in thick multicolored cloth strips surrounded us with a tangle of hoses, wires and wheels overhead.

A green light at the end said “Move Ahead.” I crept forward slowly, and then a yellow light flashed and said “Go Back!”

I pulled back a little and a red light flashed “Stop!”

I stopped, waited a few seconds and noticed the car rolling backward. I crept forward again and the yellow light flashed “Go Back!”

Nervously backtracking, the green light flashed, “Move Forward“ so I did.

The red light flashed “Stop.” We stopped and the car started rolling back again, so I crept forward and the yellow light flashed “Go Back!”

Starting to panic now, we moved back slowly till the “Stop!” light flashed.

I didn’t dare move. I thought about beeping the horn or getting out of the car to look for help. Opening the door, I saw that the car hadn’t been rolling backward, the walls were rolling forward.

Big hulking cylinders marched slowly on each side of the car, long colored strips flopping like the ripped shroud of an alien death clown, creeping, creeping, then whap, whap, whap! The wet cloth beat the New York out of our car, over and over, tubs of suds, monsoons of water, whap, whap, whap, it seemed to go on forever like a demented “Twilight Zone” episode.

Finally, the beating slowed, the spray fizzled to a drizzle and a “Move Forward Slowly” light shone with a sign telling us to slow down for the dryer blowers. We sped up instead, relishing our freedom.

This December, in the Tops parking lot, I have a warm feeling of camaraderie next to other cars wearing bold skirts of dirty salt like a badge of honor. Come spring, as the rains wash the dirt and salt from the roads, I’ll line up with my fellow road warriors to wash away our winter shrouds at the car wash – this time, touchless.