My View: European cathedrals are inspiring architectural masterpieces

It is hard to comprehend how they built European Gothic cathedrals in the middle ages without modern tools and equipment. Cities sometimes took 100 years to build cathedrals made of stone and taller than the pyramids of Egypt. External central cathedral towers rising as high as 450 feet with uninterrupted interior spaces of 130 to 160 feet from floor to ceiling overwhelm modern visitors, much as they did medieval worshipers centuries ago. I am in awe when I see the light through the many stained-glass windows that support the weight of the vaulted ceilings. I am also grateful so many cathedrals survived World War II.

I have been in many European cathedrals and churches. The Pantheon in Rome is a former Roman temple and, since 609 A.D., a Catholic church. The Romans built the Pantheon around 125 A.D. The oculus, or “eye” at the top of the dome, is 27 feet wide and, as its only source of natural light, open to rain as well as sun. At its base, the dome is 23 feet thick, but only two feet thick at the rim of the oculus.

I climbed the 463 steps to reach the top of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Flore Duomo in Florence, Italy. The top steps are between an inner dome and the exterior dome to the outside. The Duomo also has a separate building known as the Baptistery of Saint John. The entire domed baptistery is like a giant musical instrument. Sounds originating from the floor-level center of the building are transformed by echoes, bouncing off the walls and rising into the cupola, producing magical effects.

Much of the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica seems like a museum for the Papacy with its 26 Pope monuments. Michelangelo’s "Pieta," showing the dead Jesus in his mother’s arms, is serene, infinitely sorrowful and exquisite. The panoramic view from the outside of the top of the dome is spectacular. I was awestruck, in the Vatican Sistine Chapel, as I looked up 68 feet to the vaulted ceiling and saw Michelangelo’s stunning frescoes.

Visiting the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels of Assisi, Italy, was the most heartfelt experience for me. The giant basilica actually houses the tiny chapel Portiuncula (“tiny portion”) in the nave of the church, which Saint Francis himself built. Another sacred space is the tiny chapel below the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi where the crypt of the body of the saint is kept.

Notre Dame (“Our Lady”) Cathedral, in Paris, France, was impressive for its location and massive size, but a bit dark inside. In France, there are 22 Notre Dame cathedrals. I was more impressed with the stunning stained glass, of the Sainte-Chapelle Church which is a gem of Gothic architecture in the heart of Paris.

Magnificent cathedrals and churches are centrally located in many small European towns. The Church of Sainte Mere Eglise in France is famous for the bell tower from which America parachutist John Steele hung at the start of the Battle of Normandy in 1944. The stained-glass window, showing an American paratrooper descending, was memorable because my rowing teammate, Jim Hewson, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, parachuted into the town of Sainte Mere Eglise on D-Day.

Cathedral structures and frescoes have been damaged and restored from floods in Florence and earthquakes in Assisi. Restoration is now underway at Notre Dame in Paris after damage from a fire. My hope is there is no third world war in Europe, so future generations can experience the sacred cathedrals novelist Ken Follett called the “Pillars of the Earth.”

