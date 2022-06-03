My View: Eulogy for a beloved range

We said goodbye to an old friend made of porcelain and chrome – our almost 50-year-old range. We purchased our Kenmore range at Sears. Like myself, it’s another old item in a century-old home, and the guessing game is which will outlast the other. So many meals and so many memories are connected to this old friend.

We were an old-fashioned family when our children lived at home. Our “faithful friend” usually cooked three meals a day. Our favorite special breakfast was a Dutch Baby. Our son baked a fruit pie in the oven, for which he received first junior place in the pie contest in Island Park in Williamsville. He still has the blue ribbon. Our daughter baked her first cake in the oven after having a struggle with the beaters of the mixer. It was a tasty layer cake.

The oven broiler had a mishap that brought the Hutchinson Hose Company to our home to put out a small fire. There were some oatmeal cookies left in the oven, with the control turned the opposite way. The only damage was a broken bedroom window to let out excess smoke. Wouldn't you know that this happened during Fire Prevention Week. Oh yes, I remember cooking in an electric skillet, a toaster oven and on a table-top rotisserie.

The oven also cooked our prize-winning wagon wheel fruit pie and savory Prairie Pot Pie for the Picnic Competition sponsored by The Buffalo News and Buffalo Philharmonic. Our family, clad in Old West garb, were the winners for “Little Picnic on the Prairie.”

For years, our oven cooked up what now is termed sheet pan dinners. That’s a meal on a cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. These are now very popular.

I liked the gas pilot light. It raised dough as well and kept food warm. Also, our old cat enjoyed sitting atop the stove; she was a Korat cat named Korie, with no undercoat, just overcoat, even though she was slightly singed a few times.

What a tragedy it was when the door would no longer close. Even our favorite handyman couldn't fix it. That’s why it was taken to its final resting ground.

Now we have a simple model, because I require knobs and not digital dials. I teach cooking classes for Williamsville Community Education and do not appreciate the digital ranges. Some of the students are also challenged by them. Our handyman built us a shelf to house the timer and clock, which are missing from our simple stove.

Since my son's family became ovo-lacto-pesco vegetarians, we don't do as much on our old barbecue, which was my husband's before our marriage. That 54-year-old relic, though, has turned out some tasty salmon and lamb shish-kabobs, plus other forms of protein, in its day. However, I found the gas range more efficient as long as we could accept the heat.

Maybe I should mention that when Andrew Galarneau wrote a story about me as Chef of the Month one summer, much of the dinner was cooked in my ancient range.

The replacement is whiter and cleaner, but I miss the blue and white contact paper with which I decorated its predecessor. Our kitchen has always been blue and white.

From Freund Street to Reist Street, it has been our oldest appliance. We’ll miss it, though we’re cherishing the memories.