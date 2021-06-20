My View: Enjoying a sip of coffee with Jimmy on Sundays

Funny, but neither one of us, Jimmy (my dad) or myself like coffee very much. But after an early morning round of golf, we always enjoyed having one or maybe two. But more on that later.
Golf, an interesting game. Can’t say I’m passionate about the game, but I do enjoy many aspects of it.
Baseball, yes. I have the passion for the game. Marvelous history: the first game Americans fully embraced and became the country’s pastime. It’s rich with history and personalities. It’s not for everybody – a friend of mine likes to refer to it as 20 minutes of excitement packed into three hours. I beg to differ, but back to golf.
Golf is played on land that is manicured to the extreme. Sand ranked to perfection, grass cut and weeded to unbelievable degrees, greens that are cut at least daily and measurements taken to assure that the little white ball, when hit, goes to a certain speed on the greens. Trees trimmed; flowers planted with eye-popping magnificent appeal. Imagine all the labor, energy, hard work and persistence that went into maintaining a 20-acre piece of property so that we golfers can go out and play 18 holes. Honestly, it is a bit heavenly to play on that type of golf course. I wish my play was somewhere near that level! (A friend I sometimes play with has a bit of a different way of describing the extremely lush golf courses. He calls it golf porn.)
It’s a game young and old can go out and play together. It involves timing, coordination, conditioning (provided you walk), skill and some strength. No doubt, it is not an overly demanding physical game, but it keeps us in shape, is in a beautiful outdoor setting and provides some time to socialize with friends, relatives and acquaintances.
I enjoy the socialization as much as the golf – playing with friends at the same place where I’m called Mr. Scarupa. The golf and food are a little pricey, but a great course. I usually treat the friends that I play with, not to show off, but rather to share a good time with friends, family and acquaintances. Nothing is expected in return; I honestly just appreciate the ability I have to do this and share it with people whose company I enjoy.
Jimmy, my dad, was one of those people I often played golf with. We never made it to the Mr. Scarupa place, but it really did not matter. We played on a nine-hole public golf course and always had a grand time. Jimmy and the owner of the golf course were friends, both former construction workers and like-minded.
We typically played on Sunday. Jimmy was an early riser, like 4 in the morning, so golf time for him was played at the leisurely hour of 8 in the morning because he had to wait for me to get up. After golf, about 9:30 (afternoon for Jimmy) or so, we always stopped in at the golf course restaurant and had a cup of “coffee” and chatted for a while.
This was in the days of the blue laws: no alcohol served or purchased before noon on Sunday. Our coffee was always served in coffee cups by the owner only, with a wink of his eye. The coffee was a very unusual type, Jimmy’s favorite, it did not require cream or sugar and had a certain flavor that tasted very similar to merlot. Again, I’m really not a coffee drinker but have to admit I immensely enjoyed the golf, conversation and coffee with Jimmy.
Craig P. Scarupa of Lockport liked “coffee” after golf.