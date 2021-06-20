My View: Enjoying a sip of coffee with Jimmy on Sundays

It’s a game young and old can go out and play together. It involves timing, coordination, conditioning (provided you walk), skill and some strength. No doubt, it is not an overly demanding physical game, but it keeps us in shape, is in a beautiful outdoor setting and provides some time to socialize with friends, relatives and acquaintances.

I enjoy the socialization as much as the golf – playing with friends at the same place where I’m called Mr. Scarupa. The golf and food are a little pricey, but a great course. I usually treat the friends that I play with, not to show off, but rather to share a good time with friends, family and acquaintances. Nothing is expected in return; I honestly just appreciate the ability I have to do this and share it with people whose company I enjoy.

Jimmy, my dad, was one of those people I often played golf with. We never made it to the Mr. Scarupa place, but it really did not matter. We played on a nine-hole public golf course and always had a grand time. Jimmy and the owner of the golf course were friends, both former construction workers and like-minded.