My View: Early summer jobs got me nowhere fast

The summer I turned 15, my mom announced playtime was over and it was time to get a summer job. No more lounging around the pool listening to my favorite radio station on my transistor radio while working on a tan. Whaaaat?!
My best friend’s older sister had scored a summer job at an ice cream cone factory downtown. She said they were looking for help. My mother pushed me out the door and I dragged myself to the bus stop and went to investigate.
I found the factory in a rather unsavory part of the city and was hired on the spot. I was told to return at 10:45 that evening. Night shift sounded good to me – I figured I could still maintain my tanning schedule.
I arrived promptly at 10:45 p.m. and was taken to a large and very warm production room with hot machines spitting out cones and conveyer belts manned by calm-looking older women. I still didn’t know what my job was. Finally my escort explained that I was a cone packer.
As the cones went by on the belt, I was to put stacks of 12 cones into each of the four slots of the boxes that were piled beside me. Any cone that was damaged was to be shoved aside. OK, I think that’s pretty doable.
I was very wrong. The cones came way too fast and I was soon terribly behind and very flustered. Then I noticed why the other workers looked so relaxed. Any time things got a little out of control they would just smash the next 8 or 10 feet of oncoming cones to give them some time to catch up. Ah ha! I guess as a newbie I was being observed because I was quickly reprimanded the first time I tried it. I lasted at the factory two nights.
Next, a neighbor friend who was a manager at a local grocery/department store pulled some strings and got me hired there. After two hours of training on a cash register, I was put to work. This was back in the days when you had to manually calculate taxes and change. Math was not my strong suit and I could never get the hang of what was taxable and what wasn’t.
I think I was the worst cashier they ever had. My till never balanced once at the end of a shift. Finally, instead of firing me, probably only because of my kind neighbor, they moved me around to different departments.
First stop was the pet department. Cool, I liked that. I would net the goldfish you fancied, scoop up the little turtle; help you choose the perfect collar for Fifi. But please, don’t ask me to get a parakeet out of the cage.
I wasn’t afraid of birds – we had a budgie of our own – but it was difficult to get a specific bird out of the huge cage without releasing others. I believe my record was four escapees in one shift. I was moved to the fabrics department.
As mentioned, math was not my friend and years ago the process of measuring and calculating fabric cost was not automated. If a customer wanted one and 7/8ths yards at $4.99 a yard, you were expected to be able to come up with the cost. I didn’t even last one whole shift in that department.