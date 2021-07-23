My View: Early summer jobs got me nowhere fast

The summer I turned 15, my mom announced playtime was over and it was time to get a summer job. No more lounging around the pool listening to my favorite radio station on my transistor radio while working on a tan. Whaaaat?!

My best friend’s older sister had scored a summer job at an ice cream cone factory downtown. She said they were looking for help. My mother pushed me out the door and I dragged myself to the bus stop and went to investigate.

I found the factory in a rather unsavory part of the city and was hired on the spot. I was told to return at 10:45 that evening. Night shift sounded good to me – I figured I could still maintain my tanning schedule.

I arrived promptly at 10:45 p.m. and was taken to a large and very warm production room with hot machines spitting out cones and conveyer belts manned by calm-looking older women. I still didn’t know what my job was. Finally my escort explained that I was a cone packer.

As the cones went by on the belt, I was to put stacks of 12 cones into each of the four slots of the boxes that were piled beside me. Any cone that was damaged was to be shoved aside. OK, I think that’s pretty doable.