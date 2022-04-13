My View: Dyngus Day parade has earned national renown

As an American of Polish heritage, I have found Dyngus Day to be a distinct rite of passage. My earliest memories were of my mom taking me to Chopin’s Dyngus Day party as early as my 18th year (the official “drinking” age back in the day). After all, Mom was active in the Polish community.

A few years later, our entire family worked at a friend’s Polish restaurant on the East Side of Buffalo. Dyngus Day meant having a great time while working and connecting with so many friends.

Fast forward several years. One evening I was out with my husband and a couple of his friends; I was his designated driver. Talk turned to how they could expose the entire concept of Dyngus Day to a larger crowd. We determined that the way to go would be a spontaneous, quirky “parade” that would wind through the East Side and ultimately end with a party at the Central Terminal, where my husband and I were volunteers.

The parade would be open for free to anyone and everyone who wanted to participate. The only criteria were displays of Polish pride – wearing of red and white, Polish flags – and, of course, pussy willows and squirt guns.

That first year, no one knew what to expect, and as always, I enlisted my family as volunteers; Dyngus Day is about family. I was left at the terminal to oversee arriving guests. While the ragtag parade of about 20 entries crept up the promenade, people of all ages, colors and ethnicities wandered into the Grand Hall, wondering what was going on. Most everyone stayed and partied into the night.

The second year of the parade, I again remained at the terminal and the response was overwhelming. My mom couldn’t keep up with the rush of people trying to enter the building, while my daughter feverishly worked the ticket booth and the bar with no end in sight. Dyngus Day and the parade were becoming a Buffalo success story.

By the third year, my husband was very ill. Mom sold Dyngus Day merchandise at the Broadway Market and he sat with her, watching his dream march by him.

Sadly, by the fourth year, my husband had passed, so I asked his friends if I could continue to organize the parade in his memory. Thus began a tradition that continued to grow and has become an almost yearlong project. Of course, family and friends all volunteered – some of whom were not even Polish.

But the parade, along with many other events, continued to grow and grow. Floats got bigger, participants became more diverse, organizations came from many parts of the U.S. and even other parts of the world. Their dreams were all coming true and Buffalo became the Dyngus Day capital of the world.

In January 2020, personal family situations forced me to step down as voluntary parade coordinator. I did so with a heavy heart, but felt that all of my efforts were worth it. Dyngus Day is now a staple on the Western New York calendar and a greatly anticipated event. People from around the U.S. and Canada use it as an occasion to celebrate our Polish traditions.

As for my family, Mom is now dancing her polkas in heaven with Dad and her friends. This coming Dyngus Day, my daughter will be working at her business catering a buffet consisting of Polish sausage and, of course, homemade lazy pierogi. I will be with my 6-month-old grandson, wearing red and white, and telling him all about pussy willows and squirt guns.

And somewhere is an energetic visionary man who will be enjoying a shot of Krupnik with an Okocim. Only this time he won’t be needing a designated driver.