My View: Duchess Lolly occupies a regal spot in my heart

Most of my life, I have been a caregiver to family members, starting with my baby brother, six years younger than me, who suffered from cystic fibrosis.

I performed his daily pulmonary therapy by “pounding/cupping” his lungs to loosen the mucus so he could cough it up and breathe better. David Dickinson died at 35 in 1999. I lost my dad in 2019, and mom in 2020. My husband of nearly 11 years, Rev. Charles A. Deacon, died of cancer in May 2021. The chances of having another wonderful marriage like ours would be impossible.

As both an orphan and a widow, I have been blessed with the support of many friends. I do not know what I would have done without them these last few months. Their frequent calls, cards and occasional lunches helped with the loneliness.

And then I saw Lolly on a 35-second YouTube feature. It was easy to fall in love with the way she walked and held herself. Despite being overweight, she was regal, confident and rather domineering. I had to meet her.

After being interviewed on the phone, by a third party, it felt like I was trying to obtain my first job. The interviewee said I would be allowed an introduction on a Saturday afternoon at the SPCA. I’d passed my first hurdle. Feeling awkward and nervous, like on a first date, I got a neighbor to accompany me.