My View: Duchess Lolly occupies a regal spot in my heart

Most of my life, I have been a caregiver to family members, starting with my baby brother, six years younger than me, who suffered from cystic fibrosis.
I performed his daily pulmonary therapy by “pounding/cupping” his lungs to loosen the mucus so he could cough it up and breathe better. David Dickinson died at 35 in 1999. I lost my dad in 2019, and mom in 2020. My husband of nearly 11 years, Rev. Charles A. Deacon, died of cancer in May 2021. The chances of having another wonderful marriage like ours would be impossible.
As both an orphan and a widow, I have been blessed with the support of many friends. I do not know what I would have done without them these last few months. Their frequent calls, cards and occasional lunches helped with the loneliness.
And then I saw Lolly on a 35-second YouTube feature. It was easy to fall in love with the way she walked and held herself. Despite being overweight, she was regal, confident and rather domineering. I had to meet her.
After being interviewed on the phone, by a third party, it felt like I was trying to obtain my first job. The interviewee said I would be allowed an introduction on a Saturday afternoon at the SPCA. I’d passed my first hurdle. Feeling awkward and nervous, like on a first date, I got a neighbor to accompany me.
Before meeting Lolly, I had met some questionable characters that were bold, brazen and not my type. Lolly, a senior like me, entered the “introductory” room slowly, elegantly, and she seemed to be smiling at me. Imagine a dowager – prim, proper and pleasingly plump. Lolly stayed quiet, and we sized up each other. Then she sat down and extended her “hand” to me. I had met my match!
Duchess Lolly, as I now call her, is a 10-year-old senior bulldog, who does not “drink champagne,” just water. She is very attached to me. I can’t be out of her sight or practice my ukulele, because she barks as if to say, “Why aren’t you paying attention to me?”
As a duchess, she is being properly spoiled. She has her choice of two dog beds and my living room couch to sleep on day or night. I find her snoring soothing, like white noise. Calling her lazy would not do her justice. Duchess just likes to conserve her energy for chasing rabbits and squirrels in our fenced backyard.
Eating is her favorite luxury. The way she laps up her food is unladylike. An average, female, adult bulldog should weigh about 40 pounds, but she weighs around 60. If she could talk, she’d tell you, “I’m not an average dog.”
When I return home from errands, she performs a “wiggle-butt” tap dance as her toenails hit the kitchen floor. It leaves me doubled over in laughter. She does morning stretching exercises and has me doing the same. Duchess Lolly has broken my writer’s block as she is inspiring. I want to thank the Erie County SPCA and my friends for their support and encouragement to adopt this adorable animal.
Duchess Lolly suffers from health issues, as is common with older English bulldogs. She has very sensitive skin, so the SPCA had her on prednisone. Rarely, I use prednisone, too. It works well, but it has nasty side effects. We also share the use of pantoprazole (an acid reflux medicine). Duchess also unapologetically belches and passes gas – and I do, too. She does not judge me and I don’t judge her.