My View: Drug developments have changed the world

While we are all waiting for that elusive Covid-19 vaccine, l decided to look back at some other drug developments that had effects on my family and me.
When I was 4 or 5, my kindly next door neighbor, a farmer, developed type 2 diabetes and died. Insulin had been discovered in 1921 by Frederick Banting and Charles Herbert Best, but was not widely available until 1950 and the first genetically engineered or “human insulin” became available in 1982.
In 2012, my healthy granddaughter suddenly developed Type 1 diabetes. She spent five days in the hospital while they regulated her sugar and got her on insulin. She is now a healthy 16-year-old. She just happens to wear an insulin pump and watches her diet, but she does all the typical teenage activities. Scientists still have a long way to go to find out why a body attacks itself this way and to find even better ways of treating it, but we have come a long way since my neighbor died from diabetes.
When I was little, I suffered numerous ear infections, for which they had no cure at that time. My parents tried everything they knew to try, but no luck. It eventually developed into a mastoid infection (the bone behind the ear) when I was 7. That required a stay in the hospital (30 miles away) where the doctor had to cut out the infected bone, plus many trips back to his office afterwards to have the packing removed and the dressings changed.
My mother worked full time and benefits were not too generous in those days. She couldn’t take all that time off from work, so she put me on the Greyhound bus to Jamestown in the morning where a lady she knew met me, saw that I got to the doctor’s office, fed me lunch, then put me back on the Greyhound bus to Westfield.
Now children with ear infections get penicillin or one of the newer drugs and have no problem. Penicillin was discovered by Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming in 1928, but was not used to treat infections until 1942.
In that year the first U.S. patient was treated with the drug, using one-half the available supply. Later that year, they had enough to treat 10 patients. It wasn’t until 1945 that a method to mass produce the drug was patented. Read Buffalo native Lauren Belfer’s novel, “A Fierce Radiance,” about the search for penicillin. It was badly wanted to treat infections from war wounds that caused many deaths.
The big scare when I was older was polio, which somewhat reminds me of today’s Covid-19 virus. People were afraid to let their children go outside or go swimming for fear of catching it. More than 20,000 cases of the paralytic disease occurred in the United States each year.
Jonas Salk developed an injectable vaccine in 1955, which I remember getting. However, there was a problem with one drug company and some children did develop polio, scaring people from getting the vaccine.
In 1961, Albert Sabin developed an oral vaccine, which I also remember getting. It was very effective. Since 1979, no cases of polio have originated in the United States. There are still some cases places such as Pakistan where some people refusing the vaccine, so travelers need to check before going to certain areas.
So while we are waiting for that elusive Covid-19 vaccine, wear your mask, practice social distancing and stay safe.
Edna Hyer of Orchard Park remembers getting two polio vaccines.