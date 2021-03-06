My View: Drug developments have changed the world

While we are all waiting for that elusive Covid-19 vaccine, l decided to look back at some other drug developments that had effects on my family and me.

When I was 4 or 5, my kindly next door neighbor, a farmer, developed type 2 diabetes and died. Insulin had been discovered in 1921 by Frederick Banting and Charles Herbert Best, but was not widely available until 1950 and the first genetically engineered or “human insulin” became available in 1982.

In 2012, my healthy granddaughter suddenly developed Type 1 diabetes. She spent five days in the hospital while they regulated her sugar and got her on insulin. She is now a healthy 16-year-old. She just happens to wear an insulin pump and watches her diet, but she does all the typical teenage activities. Scientists still have a long way to go to find out why a body attacks itself this way and to find even better ways of treating it, but we have come a long way since my neighbor died from diabetes.