My View: Dreams of departed loved ones can bring joy

The dream from last night was so vivid – when I woke up, I was happy just remembering it. It was in a department store – a very nice one, where the clothes weren’t jammed too close together on the racks and there was plush carpeting on the floor.

I was holding an expensive-looking brown wool dress – tailored and posh, like something Vogue’s Anna Wintour might be seen wearing in a Fashion Week photo. I could hear voices of other women shopping, and as I walked across the department, I saw my mother and a sales clerk.

The clerk was helping my mom put on a pale pink fake chinchilla coat. It was a style I associate with 1940’s glamour – a swing coat with wide shoulders, reaching just to Mom’s knees. But it was Mom’s face that was the clearest – she was just thrilled with the coat.

You could tell it was something she’d always wanted to own. And with that odd certainty in dreams, where you just know things, I knew she was going to buy it. That’s it: The whole dream. But when I woke up, I was so happy to remember the joy in Mom’s face about buying that coat.

This is this the first time I’ve dreamed about her. Mom died in July, of what clinicians might call multiple co-morbidities: dementia, cancer, and, ultimately, sepsis. The loss of the person in July was so final. She was gone.

But really, the loss began several years ago, before the cancer, before the pandemic. The loss of Mom’s personality began with dementia. Hindsight is said to be clearer than what you see now, and in this case, I agree.

Looking back now, it’s easier to see the start of the loss of her – the pause when she answered the phone while she scrambled to know who it was on the other end. The abrupt comments, blurted out, then a pause covered by her pleasant smile, as she realized they weren’t quite applicable to the conversation.

There would be a moment of confusion when she wasn’t sure of the name of her grandson – she has two – who came to pick her up to go out to dinner. And the worries – that spiders would invade the cushions on her porch furniture if she left them outside, that her downstairs neighbors would be upset if she watered the plant on her balcony and it dripped onto their balcony below, and so many others, that gradually drained the joy out of her life.

During her last hospitalization this summer, even when she was so confused and so ill, she had moments of clarity. One thing especially resonated with me, when she said, “You don’t know what it’s like to be me. I wake up and I don’t know who I am.”

It’s one thing to feel disoriented briefly, fleetingly, like when you slept over at a friend’s house and you woke up knowing you weren’t at home in your own bed. But what must it be like to feel that way all day, every day, every time you fall asleep and wake up?

The pink fur coat – what does it mean? What does it symbolize? I can’t answer that, as it is certainly something Mom would never have chosen to own in this life. But it brought joy to both Mom and me.

For the first time since this long sad summer, I saw Mom as she was before, for most of her long life: healthy, out and about, interacting with people and making choices that brought her joy.