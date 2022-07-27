My View: Dreading that strange sound in the night

It’s 4:17 a.m., that gray area between early morning and the middle of the night. You are groggy and a bit disoriented as you hear a sound when all should be well – but is it?

If it’s the newspaper hitting your front door, this is a welcome sound. Your day can begin, if you choose. And many times you do. The house is quiet, and the time is your own to write, organize your day, or read the paper.

You are compelled to investigate the thud. When we had a young family, it could be the sound of a toddler as he climbed out of the crib, making a soft landing and then thump-thump-thumping as he bumped his way down the stairs looking for a hug and some breakfast. Your job then was to reassure him and explain it’s not time yet.

You have a cuddle and a kiss, and a trip back to his crib solves this sound in the night.

But now, the family is grown and gone, and the sound alerts you to possible danger. Thoughts of “Has he fallen, does he need help, and oh, please don’t let it be serious” run through your head as you check. If it was just a bump into the furniture, and if all is well again, you breathe a sigh of relief.

Life is a cycle of beginning with inability, growing up, maturing and then you are old and your body can no longer sustain you as you were. You are grateful for the long life, but the end part of this cycle, be you pauper or king, is the same.

You see strength waning, and life isn’t what it used to be.

Every life has its own unique pattern, with some of us needing more help than others. Many of us needing care and attention learn to be grateful for the kindness of strangers.

We have not been to the emergency room often, but we have experienced the call for an ambulance and the adrenaline rush of desperately needing help. When they come with so many cars and flashing lights, your heart races – “Oh, no, is this it, please don’t let this be it, I'm not ready.”

Fortunately, the care you receive helps you get through, and professionals who are the same ages as your grandchildren are wonderful, helpful and so kind. Your heart wants to burst with gratitude for their calm efficiency.

Mostly, though, you wish it wasn’t happening and you wish you didn’t need the help.

A lighter moment happened when my husband was in the ER being checked for alertness and awareness after a fall. The doctor asked him, “Do you know where you are?” “Do you know what year this is?” and “Who is the president?”

My always-precise hubby asked, “The president of what?” The doctor chuckled and said he’ll be fine – and, that time, he was.

If I, flustered and flummoxed, didn’t say it then, please hear me now. Thank you to all personnel at all levels, who help us young and old. Thank you for your calm, thank you for your help and thank you for your kindness.

At these times, we feel so vulnerable and others are in control of how our lives might be changed forever.

We may not want to hear the bad news you have to give, but death and disability are parts of life, too. Thank you for giving us the good news and being happy along with us when the outcome is good.

When it is not and our time has run out, and your heart is breaking for us, thank you for being the professionals you are, and helping the ones we leave behind.