My View: Don't put off the chance to rekindle old friendships

Do you ever think back to your school days and who you became friends with? Who was the person that always played with you on the playground and always wanted to sit next to you in class? When one of you got in trouble the other one was always there trying to defend your actions so you didn’t end up in the principal’s office.
The one you told all your dreams and goals in life. How long has it been since you’ve talked to them or seen them? You probably remember exactly what they look like, the sound of their voice and the last thing you talked about. You’ve thought about them many times but never called.
Do you remember your first house and your neighbor next door? You’ve moved several times since but did you stay in touch? The neighbor you discussed just about everything with, including what was going on in your life every day. When they were out in the yard when you came home from work, you always took time to talk with them. They were probably outside because they knew your daily schedule and didn’t want to miss that time together.
You watched after their house when they were gone and they did the same for you. You even had a key to each other’s house in case of emergency. How long has it been since you’ve talked to them?
What about one of your first customers you called on in business? You talked to them at least two or three times each week for 30 years until they retired and moved to Florida. At first you didn’t get along but the more you did in business together, you became closer.
You actually became great friends and got together as couples and went out to dinner. Did you keep in touch with them or ever track them down to see how they’re doing? Do you wonder how many grandchildren they may have by now?
I am guilty of not keeping in touch with my best friends. How many do we really have in a lifetime? We’re all busy and figure we’ll catch up eventually, but do we?
This past week I tracked down and caught up with one of my old friends. He sounded the same and we never missed a beat. We picked up right where we left off, even though it was five or six years since we talked last. It was all about our great times together and all the fun we had. Not one negative thing came out, except joking about how we gained weight, lost our hair and that our darn golf handicaps keep going up.
The call went on and on and by the end I got his new email address and started sending pictures of our two grandchildren. He said, “I owe you the next call and I promise not to wait five or six years.” A true friend is always excited to hear about you no matter how often you talk and you’re excited hearing what’s going on in his or her life. That’s the difference between true friends and acquaintances.
Most times acquaintances do all the talking while a true friend will always ask about you and then listen completely, and you do the same in return. That’s why true friends are friends forever.