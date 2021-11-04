My View: Don't put off the chance to rekindle old friendships

Do you ever think back to your school days and who you became friends with? Who was the person that always played with you on the playground and always wanted to sit next to you in class? When one of you got in trouble the other one was always there trying to defend your actions so you didn’t end up in the principal’s office.

The one you told all your dreams and goals in life. How long has it been since you’ve talked to them or seen them? You probably remember exactly what they look like, the sound of their voice and the last thing you talked about. You’ve thought about them many times but never called.

Do you remember your first house and your neighbor next door? You’ve moved several times since but did you stay in touch? The neighbor you discussed just about everything with, including what was going on in your life every day. When they were out in the yard when you came home from work, you always took time to talk with them. They were probably outside because they knew your daily schedule and didn’t want to miss that time together.

You watched after their house when they were gone and they did the same for you. You even had a key to each other’s house in case of emergency. How long has it been since you’ve talked to them?