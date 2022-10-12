My View: Don't miss those moments that won't come again

Under a rare warm October sun, tiny vibrant purple sneakers took four steps to each one made by two larger feet. A small hand clasped around a large finger as a duo cast an elongating shadow behind their trail.

Those small feet quickened their pace as a new landmark approached in the not-too-distant path. “Paw-kin!” said Mabel. A decoration of miniature orange jack o’ lanterns hung from a black mailbox, their semi-translucent shells just in the reach of curious hands.

“Yes, that’s right. Pumpkins. Good job, honey,” I said. Small fingers gently clasped and released the little oddities, then the miniature soles hurried on their way.

In my mind, the worries of the day kept knocking. They insisted and pressed and took me out of the moment. They arose in a quick succession: “A few homework assignments to grade; a lesson to plan. Dishes to do. Bills to pa—”

“Phee-Phee!” The silhouette off a black cat dangled from a front door. Its shiny, black tinsel gently reflected the waning sun.

With the wave of a few words, those nuisances fled. A smile crossed a tired face, “That does look like Phoebe.” A few colors had shown on a smattering of trees – a bit of red, a hint of orange, and a slight hue of yellow. The shadows that had cast to the rear, now cast to the side.

More thoughts raced through my head: “What story should I start with next? What assignment should I give over the long, holiday weekend? Do I give a qui—”

“Paw-kin,” I heard, and my musing stepped aside again. Blue eyes glowed as words expressed feelings over a giant, blow-up Bills pumpkin celebrating a win in a yard. “Ha-Ha,” said Mabel. A hand raised in a reach to express gratitude at the sight.

Half-way through the walk, a grandmother pushed a granddaughter, as a mother walked next to the stroller. “Hi-ya,” said a small voice as the extended hand twisted from side to side in an open-fingered wave.

The passers-by returned a greeting and a few extra niceties and continued on in their journey. The hand-holding the finger let go.

“Up-a, Up-a,” I reached down and lifted Mabel.

“Are you getting tired, Little One?” I asked. “Ya-uh,” said a small voice. Moments later, an expression that meant down was uttered.

As we journeyed on toward home, those uncertainties that had arisen earlier in the adventure had started to fade. They appeared as only just faint taps of the pitter-patter from the soft rain on a roof. Those internal conflicts, or commitments, had been replaced by a new idea. A new, more tangible and present thought had crossed my mind:

“This is where I am supposed to be right now.”

In our fast-paced lives, we often miss the daily splendors that surround us. We want to keep moving. We have things to do and promises to keep. We miss the subtle opulence of the first morning frost that gently kisses the autumn plants. We miss the stalwart beauty of the last pink rose to stand against the coming snow.

We miss those experiences that ground us because we’re trapped in the current. In those times, we need an anchor to hold onto to keep our footing. We need a hand to hold onto. Even if it’s the hand of a person wearing size five, purple toddler shoes.