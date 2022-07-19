My View: Don't let the Machiavellians win

You might have seen this ad on TV: an obnoxious, oblivious jerk obsessed with his cellphone causes a series of disturbances as he walks through town. At the end, he walks in front of a moving car, but is saved due to the car’s advanced sensory technology.

Of course the purpose of the ad is to sell a product through a humorous example of its reliability. Yet, it also reminds that there really are self-absorbed people like this, who are not at all humorous and can be a source of anguish, anger and depression. Too many such examples on any given day might reduce faith in humanity.

For me, a bad day might feature an overly aggressive drive or someone blasting music that – to me – is not music. It might be witnessing someone throwing fast food trash out the window of a car or some angry adult abusing a child or pet.

On these days, it might seem like people are basically lousy. If we want to get more philosophical about it, we might look to the teachings of the 15th century Italian thinker Machiavelli, who contended that people are selfish, stupid and brutish by nature. He would weave those principles into a guidebook for how a “Prince” can best control the common people and maintain his power. In a nutshell: Tell the truth only when it serves your interest. Otherwise control people by lying to them, which is better (less messy) than having to slaughter them.

On the other hand, there have been great thinkers – John Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, to name just two – who offered other points of view about human nature and government. Their less cynical and more tolerant beliefs provided the foundation for democracy, in which people have the right to govern themselves. The hope (and the “experiment” part of it) has always been that we are able to do so effectively and peacefully.

While the implementation of the democratic process is extremely complicated, there are a couple of very simple prerequisites for its survival. The first has to do with good sportsmanship: The integrity of the election process must be monitored closely, and those who lose must concede, accommodating a peaceful transfer of power. The second is harder to reckon with because of its subjective nature: Somewhere amid all the political turmoil – all the spinning and posturing and rancor – there must be truth. There is no way the public can be truly represented if it is not given factual information, or is led to believe what is not factual.

We live in an era where people can choose their news. When this happens, folks often tend to engage in an ill-founded sense of self-righteousness. They become, in essence, a modern day posse ready to take justice into their own hands, regardless of the facts.

Getting back to the selfish jerk who led me into this political discussion: I would argue that he joins the posse who represent the ugliest traits of human beings. Together, they paint the picture that Machiavelli had in mind.

But I think it’s important to remind ourselves that not all people are like this. That this picture happens on bad days only, that there are more good days than bad, and that the majority of people want to know the truth and stand strong in their allegiance to the constitution.

The fact is that democracy has worked for 250 years, despite some very close calls. All we can do now is hope that those who are Machiavellians at heart fail in their attempts to undermine democracy. We are better than they think.