I hear more people tossing the word accountability around each and every day. Listen to the national news and talk shows and you’ll see what I mean.

Accountability is defined as “The fact or condition of being responsible.” It’s something parents drilled into us at an early age back in the ‘60s. However, are our new generation of parents as engaged today with their children to help them understand how important being accountable is to their futures?

I know my parents made it very clear that I was accountable for my actions or else. When there was a problem, I was sent to my room or soap was used, but fortunately only once on the soap, that I remember! I learned that by admitting my mistakes sooner than later I could avoid more penalties.

As I watched the State of the Union this year, I once again heard that word accountability. Our president said, “Our police need to be held accountable for their actions so they can rebuild trust with our public.” That’s something I totally agree with as long as the next sentence would have been, “I would also ask every citizen to be accountable for their actions so that the police can rebuild their trust in us.”

Isn’t it, shouldn’t it always be a two-way street?

Respect in my mind, ties directly into accountability. Respect for each other seems to make us more accountable to each other. However, as each day passes respect for each other is also harder to find. When you hear things like defund the police because they can’t be trusted, what can we expect in return? If we don’t respect the police, how can they trust us? Can you imagine walking up to a car that you’ve just pulled over late at night? How safe do you think that feels? What can a member of the police force anticipate when the person rolls down their window, or doesn’t?

We all heard the yelling at the State of the Union address this year. Very disrespectful, but were those people who yelled held accountable? After one of the previous president’s State of the Union, his speech was torn up. Was that respectful and was that person held accountable? Just last week I ran into Target for five minutes and returned to a dented car door. Did the person that dented my door wait for me to come out or leave me a note? No, they simply drove off as I watched the security camera in the store. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make out the plate number to hold them accountable.

Is it respect and trust or is it respect, trust and accountability?

On a news show two months ago, a gentleman said his mother had three rules while he was growing up. Number one, don’t lie to me. Number two, don’t embarrass me. Number three, when you make a mistake, make sure I’m the first to know about it, because if I hear it from someone else first it won’t be good.

Notice she said, when you make a mistake; not if! We all make mistakes, but our parents pray we don’t make a big one. Let’s use our mistakes and failures to wake us up and point us in the right direction for a great future.

It’s never too late to start being individually accountable for what we do every day. Say you’re sorry when you make a mistake, and don’t try and blame someone else.

By being more accountable we’ll earn more respect from others and in the long run we’ll earn each other’s trust.