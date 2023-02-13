A wedding has so many components that make it a joyous and memorable occasion.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars can be spent on the food, the wedding cake, the venue, the table preparations, the flowers, the band, the stationery, the photographer and videographer, the honeymoon, the hair and the apparel. Add to this the extra costs if it’s a so-called destination wedding, not to mention the rehearsal dinners and bachelor parties.

Yet none of this would exist if it were not for the smallest components of the wedding, two items that bring an immediate hush during the ceremony when it is their turn in the spotlight: the wedding rings. I remember so clearly exchanging mine with my dear wife Cathy, and many years later we still take delight in their symbolism.

Just like that special toy we received on Christmas Day or the delightful Sunday meal with friends or that paper degree we received on graduation or the wonder we felt in driving our first car, it is easy to forget we have a wedding ring. There it sits, traveling with us everywhere, resting with us while we sleep. The exuberance and excitement and explosion of emotions from the wedding day are long past.

Of course, these feelings are maintained by the everyday joy we receive from our wedding partner, but ring itself has become a hidden appendage, a minor tan line, a small noise when it hits a hard surface.

Certainly, there are those moments when the ring must have my attention: to remove it when working with baking dough so it is not pulled off; to place aside when working in the garden so it is not encrusted with soil; to slip off for a rare polish to regain its original luster. Once each of these tasks is completed, it silently, without fanfare or much thought, is slipped back on my ring finger.

There are the rare are moments when my ring draws my attention during my wife’s and my time together. Certainly, our anniversary each year has me looking at my ring, recalling glorious memories of so many wonderful days and special events together. Or I'll see a wedding reception or a wedding announcement and my ring seems to shout, “Hello, Errol!”

There are also those times when, unannounced, my wedding ring brings happy warmth for no particular reason and at any time. My wife and I sit on the couch watching TV, and I’m drawn to touch my wedding ring, which seems to say: “Hey, this is really great, isn’t it, Errol?” Or I’m sitting in front of the computer, writing something or other, when I relax a bit, sitting back in my chair, and my ring comes into view: “Hey, Errol – remember that long-ago event the two of you shared?”

These and so many other like ring interludes make this everyday symbol poignant and effervescent.

The years of togetherness build; there is a flux in any marriage with a myriad of emotions, decisions, choices, adventures, challenges and comforts. Yet that tiny piece of metal reminds me of our togetherness, of our love, of our friendship, of the reasons she and I are united.

It can be so easy to overlook, to the point where it is not felt, is not noticed. But just one look, just one touch and suddenly blue skies, warm sunshine and colorful flowers spring to life. That’s the true magic of a wedding ring.