As you age you become wiser in so many different ways. The only thing that happens that no one warned me about are memory lapses and forgetting where I put things.

I always wondered why they have a red button on key fobs that beeps when you push it. Now, at 75, I know why. It helps when I come out of Wegmans from a different door then I came in, and I’m staring at 100 cars in a half-acre parking lot. Or I forgot that I drove my wife’s car instead of mine. Once I walked up to a black Cruze and opened the door and a woman I never saw before was sitting in the passenger seat. She looked at me and said what are you doing in my car and I embarrassedly said I’m sorry and hurried away. Still looking for my car.

My better half is no help – she just takes advantage of my forgetfulness. She knows that I forget many different things and uses it to her advantage and sometimes for her amusement. Her response is always “You must have forgotten.” If something is missing or there is any discrepancy with anything concerning the house or expenses – it’s “You just don’t remember but you must have done it.” And I have no recourse. Once this year I was right and she was wrong but she still won’t admit it.

Another fun time is when I stash some money in the house for an emergency or some other unexpected reason. Sometimes the kids need a few bucks before payday and I want to access that stash so I can help them out. Then the scavenger hunt begins and sometimes it is unsuccessful and they look at me and say Dad.

So it’s a quick run to the bank to get them the cash and kiss them and the money goodbye. Two days later, I reach into a pocket or reach in the sock drawer and find two $100 bills. I never mention these mishaps to my wife.

The other must-have accessory for the over-65 set is the GPS feature in most new cars. Sure, most of us can get home or to places that we frequently go to. But if you live in South Buffalo and have to get to a dinner engagement in North Tonawanda, just decline immediately if you don’t have GPS. If you persist on going, make sure you have a full tank of gas, because you will be driving for hours and return home hungry.

As the saying goes, as you age you will become wiser, but most of that stored wisdom becomes harder and harder to access. Get yourself a GPS, take notes and store important stuff in plain sight. And don’t let your wife know you can’t find something. It’s easier to never see it again than to watch her snicker.

To all you older forgetful husbands out there – stay strong and never give in or admit anything.