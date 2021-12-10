My View: Don’t put off travel or saying ‘I love you’

We all have a division of labor in our relationships. I took care of the lawn, house maintenance, etc. Among other things, Mindy was in charge of our calendar and our travel arrangements. Apparently, Elissa did that task for Andy too, in as much as he showed up for one of our tournaments in Fort Lauderdale exactly one week too soon a few years back.

Andy’s advice – to those who still have their spouse or partner, and to your kids – is to cherish every day. Tell them you love them – today. Give them a hug if possible. You can’t go back and have a reset after they (or you) are gone. Life is not a video game.

My parents were children of the Depression. They saved and sacrificed for a retirement of travel that never came because my mom got Alzheimer’s before they got the chance.

I’m very grateful that Mindy and I had the ability to travel and experience a little of the world together while we could. Starting in 2009, we went on annual softball trips to Europe with Senior Softball USA until Covid-19 came, and we had great times and made friends through those.