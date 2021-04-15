My View: Don’t call teaching a ‘dead-end job’

I admit it, I am biased: about my two daughters, about teachers and teacher professionals of all titles and descriptors.

I’m not sure how or when the teaching profession became such an undesirable occupation. Yes, I teach at a college in the teacher preparation program and I see these freshman students as they morph into mature, certified, competent and able teachers. Tyro teachers, of course, but they have the credential to teach. I guess I am a little biased about me as well.

A close friend knew that my younger daughter, Sara, was working on her undergraduate degree in childhood education. He mentioned to me that being a teacher is a dead-end job. He said she should major in something that will ensure that she makes “the big bucks.”

What?

I never said anything to Sara about this because she was doing what she wanted to do. Jump ahead a few years and now she is employed as a teacher’s aide in a school in Pennsylvania. She loves making a difference in her students’ lives each day by doing her “dead-end job.”