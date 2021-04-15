My View: Don’t call teaching a ‘dead-end job’

I admit it, I am biased: about my two daughters, about teachers and teacher professionals of all titles and descriptors.
I’m not sure how or when the teaching profession became such an undesirable occupation. Yes, I teach at a college in the teacher preparation program and I see these freshman students as they morph into mature, certified, competent and able teachers. Tyro teachers, of course, but they have the credential to teach. I guess I am a little biased about me as well.
A close friend knew that my younger daughter, Sara, was working on her undergraduate degree in childhood education. He mentioned to me that being a teacher is a dead-end job. He said she should major in something that will ensure that she makes “the big bucks.”
What?
I never said anything to Sara about this because she was doing what she wanted to do. Jump ahead a few years and now she is employed as a teacher’s aide in a school in Pennsylvania. She loves making a difference in her students’ lives each day by doing her “dead-end job.”
I am sure my close friend would say that she is underemployed. If I were to classify her teacher’s aide responsibilities, I would say that Sara is “gainfully employed.” I would argue that if and when a teaching position becomes hers, the experiences she has working with her students so closely will have a big impact on her teaching future. The choice is between doing something that she really loves to do versus doing something that she would never be crazy about doing.
She is both literally and figuratively close to her kids. She knows how they struggle and how they work best. If she stays as an aide and she’s a terrific aide, I know that she is making a difference every day.
My older daughter, Kimberly, always wanted to teach math. Another friend tried to dissuade her as well. The other friend is an engineer (good for her). So, she thought Kimberly would be making a career with a questionable future and also be underemployed.
Again, what?
(Her dad, with two degrees in special education, talked about teaching math and special education. Kimberly is certified in adolescent mathematics and students with special needs.)
Now Kimberly works in a local school while teaching her favorite subject, algebra, to students who so desperately need help in this area.
I get this question often: Did you, Dad, influence their career path to education? My answer is no. They made up their own minds and are doing what they want to do. Both of my daughters are hard-working, focused and headstrong. I credit my wife, their mother, with these traits.
One last thought to some future family friends whom I do not know: How about suggesting a career in teaching for your own offspring? I am not dissing any other career choice at all. But teaching should never fall out of favor.