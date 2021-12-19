My View: Don’t allow others to steer your emotions

Here we are in another altered holiday season. The last couple of years have been hard. It has never been so clear how uncertain our future is. And this makes us feel edgy.
I’m a mental health counselor. I’m used to seeing and understanding feelings and I can see the edge on this community. The bits of anger and sadness stand out to me. I wish I could stop people on the street and inquire after the well-being of those who look so lonely. Maybe I will someday.
In the meantime, I want to ask my fellow Buffalonians to notice something. Notice how it feels when you take in information about the world. Whether you get your news from the internet, TV or the newspaper, how does it feel as you ingest it?
There is some news that is rightfully very sad. And some that is rightfully very worrying. But news that stokes anger or hatred is not typically news, it is conjecture.
As a counselor, I teach people to notice the difference between thoughts that describe actual experiences and thoughts that interpret those experiences. Describing things usually doesn’t feel too bad. But interpreting things has lots of feelings. And good mental health often depends on the ability to see the difference, so we are not constantly feeling discomforts we stoke with our own biased interpretations of life.
In other words, it is winter. It is not the long, gray, dreary season. It is just winter. Our experience of it will be based on our opinion of it. But that experience is so flexible that it could be the best or the worst season, depending on our attitude about it.
So much of our news and information is coming to us pre-packaged and telling us what we should think about it. The news is often about people, put into categories. This affects what we think of each other, and how the world seems to us now. That often makes us feel a lot more on edge, angrier and lonelier, even isolated from people around us.
It is often hard to see how much of what we take in as news is actually just opinions and interpretations designed to keep us anxious, intended to keep us coming back for more because we’re afraid not to know or because we’re kind of addicted to that spike in adrenaline. Question that.
All of us are just people trying to be happy. And each of us is as capable of doing great good here in Buffalo as anyone else, regardless of what we believe to be best in politics.
If my kids’ teachers are good teachers and care about my kids, then I don’t mind what their politics are. If your car breaks down in front of my house in a storm, I hope you don’t mind what mine are; come to the door.
If you want to know about the state of the world you live in, walk outside and talk to your neighbors. One thing I love about Buffalonians, and I’m a new one, admittedly, is that folks are always ready for a friendly chat. That’s what’s real. That’s what makes this city special.
It is a season of warmth, in my biased view. Notice what good happens here. Question those who stoke your anger or hatred because they surely have something to gain by that, but you don’t. So notice. It will help you to be a good neighbor, inside and out.