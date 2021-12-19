My View: Don’t allow others to steer your emotions

In other words, it is winter. It is not the long, gray, dreary season. It is just winter. Our experience of it will be based on our opinion of it. But that experience is so flexible that it could be the best or the worst season, depending on our attitude about it.

So much of our news and information is coming to us pre-packaged and telling us what we should think about it. The news is often about people, put into categories. This affects what we think of each other, and how the world seems to us now. That often makes us feel a lot more on edge, angrier and lonelier, even isolated from people around us.

It is often hard to see how much of what we take in as news is actually just opinions and interpretations designed to keep us anxious, intended to keep us coming back for more because we’re afraid not to know or because we’re kind of addicted to that spike in adrenaline. Question that.

All of us are just people trying to be happy. And each of us is as capable of doing great good here in Buffalo as anyone else, regardless of what we believe to be best in politics.