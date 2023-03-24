I got six slow laps around the track at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Fla., on a recent chilly morning. It was the first time I’d managed six laps since I started running again a couple of months ago. I had only been able to finish five laps. Six laps on the track measured in meters is just under a mile and a half.

The motivation for pushing myself was a photograph sent to me the previous day by one of my sisters. It had been taken on a sunny day on the campus of SUNY Buffalo State 74 years ago.

It was a picture of the 1949 Buffalo State track team. A bit worn and wrinkled, with a few creases.

My father, Paul, who competed as a pole vaulter on the ’49 track and field team, was seated on the grass in the front row (the farthest to the right). He was 19 years old at the time of the photograph.

Dad is no longer with us – like most of the other team members. He died five years ago at the age of 87.

He typically wasn’t one to boast about accomplishments, but I recall him once or twice mentioning he had been able to clear 10 feet in the pole vault event. “We used metal poles in those days,” I recall him saying. “Fiberglass wasn’t around yet.”

Many of the relationships he developed with classmates and teammates (he was also a member of the Bengals soccer team) at the school resulted in lifelong friendships.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in general elementary in 1951, he went on to work as a teacher in Western New York for more than 30 years, including more than 20 years at Niagara Wheatfield High School. He taught geometry and calculus at Niagara Wheatfield. He also taught calculus at Niagara Community College.

Many of his Buffalo State colleagues also took teaching jobs – which should not come as any surprise.

Buffalo State was founded in 1871 as the Buffalo Normal School. The school’s goal was to provide a uniform training program for teachers to serve the fast-growing public school population in Buffalo. Today, Buffalo State remains one of only 136 colleges in the nation to host a teacher-preparation program. Its curricular offerings, however, now reportedly include more than 250 undergraduate and graduate programs.

On Jan. 15, Buffalo State officially became a university.

Given the number of inspirational educators produced by the school, an updated revision of the 1946 to 1950 school name of New York State College for Teachers at Buffalo – New York State University for Teachers at Buffalo – might work, too. Or again, for sentimental reasons, maybe a modification of the school’s ’50 to ’51 name to New York State University for Teachers?

If he was alive today, Dad would have jogged the six laps alongside me on the recent chilly morning.

Well, maybe not.

He’d be 92, not 19.

At some point, the track days come to an end for all of us.

The photograph sent by my sister reminded me of my own mortality. It reminded me that, at 67, my time was limited, too, and I shouldn’t waste it.

I’m going for seven laps the next time out, old ankles permitting.

It will be in honor of the ’49 Buffalo State track and field team.