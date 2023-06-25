As a kid, my pals and I would look for adventure within the city neighborhood we inhabited during the free-range 1950s. When we went out to play, a large black dog from a house around the corner would spot us. We would shout his name (Brutus), and he’d join our pack. We kids knew nothing about types or breeds of dogs, their pedigree or lack thereof. Brutus was just a dog – part of the gang.

Brutus had long legs, which allowed him to run fast and keep up with us. He had a portion of his left ear missing, and his right eye was milky looking and half-shut. We couldn’t care less about his deformities. No one in our group was perfect. We didn’t think dogs had to be either.

Dogs like Brutus have a special place in our hearts. They are what dogs should be. But no matter how special they are – providing companionship, assistance and even therapy – they do not meet the rigorous standards that would allow them to tread the hallowed grounds of dog shows, like the Westminster, which recently selected its group winners and “Best in Show” for 2023.

The Westminster winner was “Buddy Holly,” a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen. Buddy is an example of the rabbit-hunting breed. Little Buddy may be a friend, but he “ain’t never caught no rabbit.” He is primped, cut, blow-dried and lacquered so that pompous dog owners can parade him in front of their dog aficionado friends in pursuit of a blue ribbon.

Dog shows celebrate form, not function. Dog competitors must be measured and meticulously examined to determine if they are fit to represent their breed. Truly extraordinary canines like the ones who save people buried alive in earthquakes need not apply to Westminster. “Oh, look Pamela, that dog is a mess. Whatever was it digging for?”

Eugenics is the theory that society can be improved through planned breeding for “desirable traits” like intelligence and industriousness. The eugenicists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries offered a white supremacist blueprint for a version of human fitness that became the underpinning for Nazi policies.

The rantings of this pseudo-scientific movement and the sterilization guidelines of eugenicists dovetailed with the fitness standards of dog breeders and dog show promoters like Westminster (founded in 1877). Today, Westminster continues to apply antiquated fitness standards.

Living, breathing, glorious dogs are not statues or functionless forms bred to reinforce the egos of connoisseurs. They should be appreciated for their unique behavior rather than likened to expensive handbags owned by supercilious ladies from Scarsdale and the Hamptons.

“Come, Brutus, let’s play.”