My View: Doctor visits require learning your ABCs

Virtual and video medical visits may become the norm in the future, so my opinions of medical care as it is now practiced may be considered quaint.

I miss seeing the doctor with whom I have an appointment, when I am passed on to a “team” member instead.

I really like my general practitioner. I have known him for over 10 years, I appreciate his judgment and I feel he knows me.

On some days I am seen by another doctor in the practice, or more likely an NP, PA, LPN or maybe CBS or ABC when I go in for my check-up, for which my “Ever So Caring For You Insurance Co.” will reward me with me a $20 debit card.

(Just charge me $20 less, please.)

Incidentally, all the cheerful “alphabet” medical people who take my doctor’s place have first names only, are wearing what used to be called scrubs and what used to be called sneakers as they lead me into the examining room asking me for my birth date – out loud.

It seems to me that everyone in the waiting room is thinking, oh, my, but she looks so much older.

As I huff and try to keep pace, I wonder, why do they keep asking me for my birthday? Is it so they can send me a card? A nice thought but they never do.