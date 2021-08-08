My View: Doctor visits require learning your ABCs

Virtual and video medical visits may become the norm in the future, so my opinions of medical care as it is now practiced may be considered quaint.
I miss seeing the doctor with whom I have an appointment, when I am passed on to a “team” member instead.
I really like my general practitioner. I have known him for over 10 years, I appreciate his judgment and I feel he knows me.
On some days I am seen by another doctor in the practice, or more likely an NP, PA, LPN or maybe CBS or ABC when I go in for my check-up, for which my “Ever So Caring For You Insurance Co.” will reward me with me a $20 debit card.
(Just charge me $20 less, please.)
Incidentally, all the cheerful “alphabet” medical people who take my doctor’s place have first names only, are wearing what used to be called scrubs and what used to be called sneakers as they lead me into the examining room asking me for my birth date – out loud.
It seems to me that everyone in the waiting room is thinking, oh, my, but she looks so much older.
As I huff and try to keep pace, I wonder, why do they keep asking me for my birthday? Is it so they can send me a card? A nice thought but they never do.
In former days, when it was not against the HIPAA rules for medical privacy, a real nurse, in white uniform and cap with nametag Miss Hortense Nightingale RN, would announce, “Mrs. Octavius Patient, who has infectious chrysanthemum-itis, the (real) doctor will see you now.” (Or that’s what it sounded like.)
If I need to see a specialist, for which I am charged a specialist fee, my first visit is with a cheerful “almost doctor” because the specialist doctor is so special I qualify to see him or her on the second visit, not first, but my insurer (ultimately me) pays a specialist fee.
This is the same considerate insurer whose print on their ID card is so teeny tiny that I need to make an appointment with my eye doctor.
I can’t make out the writing on the card and neither can the much younger receptionist at the optometrist’s office.
All this is starting to make my head hurt.
However, you will be pleased to know that my insurer just parted with a zillion dollars to put its logo on a sports stadium. When I choose to attend this stadium I will do do because of the event, not because it is named for the “Ever So Caring” company. Please just use the extra zillion dollars to reduce my premium, please. Incidentally, I don’t think you really care.
I know that advanced medical care and the many technologies and drugs that have become available for our care and good health are a good thing, but since you are in charge of your own care and you are not the one with the medical degree it is daunting and often disappointing.
Now to find that head doctor. Do I look under “H” online, or just ask for that new medicine soothingly advertised on TV that has side effects described as likely to cause immediate death, dementia or diarrhea, and do you get to choose?