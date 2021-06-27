My View: Discriminating against my service dog is discriminating against me

Recently, I requested a ride-share to get to work at a local middle school. I like to pretend the students love seeing me more than they love seeing my working service dog. “Dave” and I were partnered in 2018 after I lived for many years with a progressive neuromuscular disease that left me mobility- and hearing-impaired, and as of last summer, legally blind. Dave has given me a second chance at independence in our community, but he is also often the reason why I get left behind.
When our driver arrived, he called out his window from across the street that Dave wasn’t getting in his car. When I explained company policy and federal law required him to transport us both, he refused and demanded to know my disability.
He drove away and left us at the curb. Dave sat patiently at my feet holding his rolled-up bed in his mouth. He loves “going to school.” He proudly guides me through the hallways, carrying his bed between classrooms. I pet his ear, and his tail hit my foot as he wagged it. “Don’t worry, we’ll get there.” I whispered the reassurance more for me than him.
As the driver sped off, he falsely reported I was unmasked. I was locked out of that app for a “safety violation” and scrambled to open another. The sun’s glare and my tears rendered me almost totally blind. My phone provided an audio tour of everything on my screen, and I moved my shaking fingers across it haphazardly. Another driver arrived. We piled in and he listened to my rant. He complimented Dave lying quietly at my feet. “A true service dog,” he said. I arrived late to work.
It’s tough explaining to kids that the rules that are in place to ensure everyone in society has equal access aren’t always followed. I ponder how we can have such advanced technology and yet be so far behind in areas of human dignity and compassion.
My role as an educator is so important that I often pay nearly as much in transportation to get to the school as I earn in an afternoon. Most would argue it’s not worth my time, and definitely not worth the humiliation. However, it’s important for children to see a person with a disability working in our community. It’s important for them to learn proper service dog etiquette, and it’s even more important they learn not to treat another human being the way I was treated by the first driver.
There is no hierarchy of discrimination. It’s not “worse” if a person is discriminated against based on ethnicity over race, or disability over sexual orientation. When you tell someone that she cannot do something because of her protected class status, you are saying that she is “less than” and unworthy of basic human rights.
Our community needs to address service animal discrimination. The Americans with Disabilities Act is not optional, and my ride-share incident is not isolated. Nearly half the rides I request are canceled because of Dave’s presence, and I have also been denied access to businesses. If this behavior regularly happened to any other protected class, there would be outrage – as there should be. Dave is not the one being discriminated against – I am – a disabled woman – your neighbor, your child’s educator, your community advocate.
I am one of many individuals working tirelessly in the Western New York community and in your children’s schools to teach tolerance, acceptance and compassion, but I cannot do this if I’m left stranded at the curb.
Erica Rodman is a member of the Town of Amherst Committee on Disabilities. She is partnered with a 5-year-old Labrador retriever trained by Canine Companions for Independence in Medford. The duo is frequently spotted walking in the community, volunteering on various advocacy projects and substitute teaching in the Amherst and Williamsville school districts.