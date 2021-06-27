My View: Discriminating against my service dog is discriminating against me

It’s tough explaining to kids that the rules that are in place to ensure everyone in society has equal access aren’t always followed. I ponder how we can have such advanced technology and yet be so far behind in areas of human dignity and compassion.

My role as an educator is so important that I often pay nearly as much in transportation to get to the school as I earn in an afternoon. Most would argue it’s not worth my time, and definitely not worth the humiliation. However, it’s important for children to see a person with a disability working in our community. It’s important for them to learn proper service dog etiquette, and it’s even more important they learn not to treat another human being the way I was treated by the first driver.

There is no hierarchy of discrimination. It’s not “worse” if a person is discriminated against based on ethnicity over race, or disability over sexual orientation. When you tell someone that she cannot do something because of her protected class status, you are saying that she is “less than” and unworthy of basic human rights.