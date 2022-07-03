My View: Discovering exciting Revolutionary roots

This year’s 4th of July has special meaning for me. On January 5, 2022, I was admitted as an official member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). It is a privilege that I desired for nearly 50 years, but it seemed impossible because I am adopted. For admission to the DAR, I needed documentary proof of a direct bloodline connecting me to a Patriot.

How I found my birth families in 1994 is a story for another time, but when I traced my birth father’s maternal line on Ancestry.com I discovered that I have great-grandfathers who served in the Revolutionary War. I could barely contain my excitement. I contacted the local DAR, which referred me to the Abigail Fillmore Chapter in Buffalo.

Thus began a journey to prove not only my direct descent from a Patriot, but that I was really born. The floodgates opened when New York unsealed the original birth records of adoptees. Mine, though, only named my birth mother. My patient brother John helped me secure alternative proof that I also had a birth father. With the unwavering, persistent support of Susan, the Abigail Fillmore Chapter registrar, I finally collected generations of documentation proving that Pvt. Samuel Winchester was my ninth great-grandfather.

Portions of his diary still exist. Shortly before midnight on April 19, 1775, he witnessed a single horseman dashing through his Massachusetts village, crying out the terrible words, “Blood has been shed at Lexington! Blood has been shed at Lexington!”

He recounts in his diary:

“The old bell in the church sent forth peal after peal, startling the people who came into the village with pale faces, but firm resolve. Thither, men, women, children gathered, where they found Capt. Monson, with the flag of the old Bay State, fluttering in the night air. They were briefly addressed by the captain, who stated clearly the duty we owed to our country, our families, and our God. After the address, the drum beat for volunteers. Everyone able to hold a musket stepped into line.

“After the names had been written, my venerable father, after making a short address, knelt on the green sod and addressed the Great Sovereign God, to bless, guard and protect those going forth. Mother and sisters wept, and strong men wept like children. At ten o’clock in the morning of the 20th of April 1775, thirty able-bodied young men left their families and friends for scenes of danger amid the sobs of those left, which fell heavily on the hearts of this first offering made to liberty.”

Pvt. Winchester continued to serve and was at the surrender at Saratoga, a turning point in the war.

Four hundred and forty-two days after the Lexington Alarm, on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed.

This 4th of July, before I enjoy hot dogs and fireworks, I’m going to look in the mirror and take a moment to reflect. I carry Pvt. Samuel Winchester’s heritage in my blood and bones. Somewhere, deep in my soul, I hold the memory of the pain felt by the entire town as they sent their youngest and bravest off to war.

It’s a formidable responsibility. As a Daughter of the American Revolution, I can honor my ancestors’ sacrifices through community service, education, assistance to veterans and a myriad of other choices.

I encourage everyone to explore your own ancestry. Who knows what buried treasures you might find?