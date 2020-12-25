My View: ‘Didja’ ever notice life’s small details?

Covid has changed many highways, avenues, paths and byways of our lives. And although the vaccines give us that much sought-after and prayed for “light at the end of the tunnel,” many of these changes will be longer term, if not permanent.

For example, online shopping for groceries has exploded, and so many folks have discovered this as a new way to “go to market” that its uptick is undoubtedly a permanent one. And spending so much time at home has birthed new bakers, home repair specialists, and TV junkies – might these also remain?

But what about our language? No doubt a new word has entered into millions of households, a new word that will probably dissipate, if not disappear, once the pandemic ends. But while here it sure is one fun yet nettlesome word: “didja.”

I found myself discovering this word in the first few weeks of home isolation, muttering to my wife, Cathy: “”Didja ever notice how long that flower stays open on our African violet? … Didja know I have 14 books on grammar in my bookcase? … Didja ever notice how long it took for the buds on our trees to open? … Didja know there were two stations with reruns of ‘Gunsmoke?’ ”

She thought me a crazy man, but I couldn’t help myself: “Didja,” it seems, became my mantra of in-home isolation.