My View: ‘Didja’ ever notice life’s small details?

Covid has changed many highways, avenues, paths and byways of our lives. And although the vaccines give us that much sought-after and prayed for “light at the end of the tunnel,” many of these changes will be longer term, if not permanent.
For example, online shopping for groceries has exploded, and so many folks have discovered this as a new way to “go to market” that its uptick is undoubtedly a permanent one. And spending so much time at home has birthed new bakers, home repair specialists, and TV junkies – might these also remain?
But what about our language? No doubt a new word has entered into millions of households, a new word that will probably dissipate, if not disappear, once the pandemic ends. But while here it sure is one fun yet nettlesome word: “didja.”
I found myself discovering this word in the first few weeks of home isolation, muttering to my wife, Cathy: “”Didja ever notice how long that flower stays open on our African violet? … Didja know I have 14 books on grammar in my bookcase? … Didja ever notice how long it took for the buds on our trees to open? … Didja know there were two stations with reruns of ‘Gunsmoke?’ ”
She thought me a crazy man, but I couldn’t help myself: “Didja,” it seems, became my mantra of in-home isolation.
Once summer rolled around my “Didjas” seemed to really bloom: “Didja ever notice how many folks on our street walk their dogs? … Didja know our morning paper is delivered at 5:30 am almost every day? … Didja ever count the number of branches on our big maple? There are 77! … Didja know our dishwasher took 55 minutes from start to finish? … Didja ever notice we have three different shades of wood on our living room floor?”
Of course, the fall and early winter brought many more wonderful “Didjas” into my life, and I could not deny any. I asked Cathy, “Didja happen to notice how many squirrel nests we have in our trees? … Didja know we have four cans of pureed pumpkin and five tubes of almond paste in the basement? … Didja ever notice how many foods of unknown origin we have in the back of our freezer? … Didja know we have four snow shovels, six trowels and three hammers in our garage? … Didja ever notice how much more time we spend on Facebook and Instagram?”
I can assure you: I was a normal person before “Didja” entered my life – work, family, exercise, hobbies. And while these are still the majority of my life, it seems that every day brings another “Didja.”
Oh, my wife tolerates me; she thinks of my “Didjas” as harmless mutterings of a man who longs for life before Covid. Its isolation has brought “Didjas” to many people, muttering day in and day out, “Didja ever notice …” and “Didja know …”
And the “Didja” possibilities are seemingly endless: every nook of a house, every cranny of the outdoors, every slip of a grocery store.
The pandemic is an ugly, horrific, deadly event in our lives; it cannot end too soon so the number of hospitalizations and deaths can fade, then eventually disappear.