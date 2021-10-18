My View: Despite severe reaction, I remain pro-vaccine

If anyone should be leery of a vaccination, it’s me.
Two years ago, having had several flu shots before with no ill effect, I agreed to another dose.
Two weeks later, my four limbs began quitting on me. The emergency room doctor at Buffalo General Medical Center ran tests, including an MRI on my brain. Everything looked fine. Puzzled, he referred me to a neurologist.
The next day, I needed a walker to get out to my car. After a short drive, I had to be taken into my doctor’s office in a wheelchair. They were baffled, too. From there, my wife drove me to the neurologist. In the waiting room, all sorts of diagnoses ran through my mind. I eliminated one after another, based on what little I knew about neurological disorders.
Then I remembered what happened to a friend in 1977 after she got a flu shot.
As the neurologist tapped my knee with his rubber mallet, I said, “I got a flu shot.”
He perked up. “How long ago?”
“Two weeks.”
“Bingo. That’s it. I’ll run some tests, but that’s probably it.”
“It,” Guillain-Barre Syndrome, GBS for short, occurs in about one in a million flu vaccinations. Medical science doesn’t understand what, exactly, causes the nervous system to react so violently to flu shots, but lucky me, I hit the jackpot. Fortunately, though the nerve damage didn’t spread to my lungs and heart, the rest of me was paralyzed.
Released from the hospital after treatment and therapy as fully functional nearly a month later, I still suffer the residual effects, my arms and legs feeling as if house current is constantly running through them.
A year later, amidst the emergent Covid pandemic, I saw a neurologist who specializes in GBS. Asked if I should risk getting the Covid vaccine, having several comorbidities, he advised against it. Another GBS reaction could be fatal.
I envied those who could get the Covid vaccine – namely everyone I knew – and found myself angered by those who could, but didn’t, because of the lies and misinformation spread by Fox News, QAnon, former President Donald Trump and anti-vaxxers, some of whom used “remedies” that poisoned some people.
A year passed. After hearing that because Pfizer and Moderna use a completely different approach than flu vaccines to confer immunity, and my neurologist confirming that the CDC considered it safe for former GBS sufferers to get vaccines by either pharmaceutical company, I took a chance and got my first Pfizer shot, and two weeks later, my second one. I waited two weeks more before feeling reassured that the vaccine was safe.
I am happy to report that I have not felt any ill effects whatsoever.
I am still cautious. I wear a mask whenever I find myself in places where I might be exposed to carriers of the virus, especially the Delta, and now emergent Mu, variants.
This is no time to whine about threats to our freedom: we’re at war with a very lethal enemy that likely will not be going away soon. Coronavirus represents the deadliest pandemic since the Spanish flu of 1918.
Wanting to exercise my freedom to move about without fearing, or passing on, this deadly virus, it is vital that I take every precaution recommended by the vast majority of medical scientists.
Oh, and despite having been that one in a million who contracted GBS, I still recommend getting the flu vaccine as influenza has a much higher fatality rate.
Please protect your friends, family and nation.