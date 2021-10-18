My View: Despite severe reaction, I remain pro-vaccine

Released from the hospital after treatment and therapy as fully functional nearly a month later, I still suffer the residual effects, my arms and legs feeling as if house current is constantly running through them.

A year later, amidst the emergent Covid pandemic, I saw a neurologist who specializes in GBS. Asked if I should risk getting the Covid vaccine, having several comorbidities, he advised against it. Another GBS reaction could be fatal.

I envied those who could get the Covid vaccine – namely everyone I knew – and found myself angered by those who could, but didn’t, because of the lies and misinformation spread by Fox News, QAnon, former President Donald Trump and anti-vaxxers, some of whom used “remedies” that poisoned some people.

A year passed. After hearing that because Pfizer and Moderna use a completely different approach than flu vaccines to confer immunity, and my neurologist confirming that the CDC considered it safe for former GBS sufferers to get vaccines by either pharmaceutical company, I took a chance and got my first Pfizer shot, and two weeks later, my second one. I waited two weeks more before feeling reassured that the vaccine was safe.

I am happy to report that I have not felt any ill effects whatsoever.