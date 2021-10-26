My View: Departed brother’s spirit lives on through baseball

Meet David Simon, my baseball-crazy younger brother and dear buddy. Other than family, baseball was David’s greatest joy. He played it, he watched it and he loved it. I think of him kindly and often during the World Series.
The Toronto Blue Jays were his favorite team, but David was an equal-opportunity fan. He cheered on the Utica Blue Sox, the minor league team where he lived, and always caught a Bisons game on visits back to Buffalo.
David’s stepdaughters, Julie Crossman and Kate Silverstrim-Jensen, said David’s enthusiasm was contagious. “You could not go to a baseball game with David and not have fun," Julie recalled. “He loved everything about the entire experience – singing the songs, entering the contests, all of it. As kids, we had fun because he was having so much fun."
David, a Buffalo native, died in 2012 at age 58 after illness forced him to retire following more than 20 years as a state corrections officer.
In his eulogy, David was described this way: “Despite 24 pressurized years working in a prison, he never lost his sense of fairness, decency and optimism. Co-workers say he applied the rules with unwavering consistency, was a trusted and well-liked teammate who treated inmates with fairness and respect.”
Self-improvement was also deeply ingrained in David’s persona. Determined to ease his comfort level with public speaking, he joined the Toastmasters and at each meeting gave a five- to seven-minute talk on anything from baseball to prison work.
Baseball soon played a major role in David's courtship of his wife, Kim Landon, a retired journalism professor from Utica College.
While their "dates" often took place at minor league games at Donovan Stadium in Utica, the couple was planning a baseball honeymoon in Toronto.
Sadly, a baseball strike started the day they arrived in Toronto, wiping out the games they planned to attend.
A tour of SkyDome (now Rogers Centre) provided some consolation, as David got to stand on the field and “breathe in baseball,” Kim said.
More profoundly, Kim was able to arrange press credentials for Paul Molitor’s 2004 Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, allowing David to take it all in from the front row.
But as one baseball legend after another appeared on stage, David became so emotional that he moved to the back row. “I’m not sure I can control myself,” he explained.
This year's Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony felt especially poignant to Kim since Larry Walker, one of the inductees, played one season in Utica prior to 17 years as a major league star. "David reminded us at every game that these young players could become major leaguers,” Kim said. “He would have loved to see Larry go into the Hall.”
David had his own athletic successes. He competed in five taxing Boilermaker road races, a 10-miler in Washington, D.C., and a half marathon in a blizzard in Columbus, Ohio. While those accomplishments are impressive, it was baseball that gave the family its spark.
“Being with David in a baseball stadium is what I miss the most," said Kim, nearly 10 years after his passing. "He came alive at a baseball game. I thought of that a lot this summer when they played the Field of Dreams game. I half expected to see David come walking out of that cornfield. I'm sure he was there somewhere."
