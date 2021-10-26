My View: Departed brother’s spirit lives on through baseball

Self-improvement was also deeply ingrained in David’s persona. Determined to ease his comfort level with public speaking, he joined the Toastmasters and at each meeting gave a five- to seven-minute talk on anything from baseball to prison work.

Baseball soon played a major role in David's courtship of his wife, Kim Landon, a retired journalism professor from Utica College.

While their "dates" often took place at minor league games at Donovan Stadium in Utica, the couple was planning a baseball honeymoon in Toronto.

Sadly, a baseball strike started the day they arrived in Toronto, wiping out the games they planned to attend.

A tour of SkyDome (now Rogers Centre) provided some consolation, as David got to stand on the field and “breathe in baseball,” Kim said.

More profoundly, Kim was able to arrange press credentials for Paul Molitor’s 2004 Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, allowing David to take it all in from the front row.

But as one baseball legend after another appeared on stage, David became so emotional that he moved to the back row. “I’m not sure I can control myself,” he explained.