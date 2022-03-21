My View: Departed aunt left more smiles than tears

My aunt Sister Patricia Collins, affectionately called Patsy, loved a good Irish wake. She would look out her window at the South Buffalo convent where she lived to the funeral home across the street and let us know whenever there was a big crowd, which, at times, included many dignitaries.
While Patsy mourned the deceased, she enjoyed mingling with the mourners to reminisce and share fond memories.
She loved to laugh and, on very special occasions, would have a whiskey sour to toast their memory and send them on their way to heaven.
Among Patsy’s favorite expressions were, “live it up,” “take it easy” and “God love ya.” She instilled joy in otherwise somber events with her spirited conversation.
It was only fitting that Patsy’s wake be like no other: She held it while she was living.
When Patsy was told that her health conditions would prevent her from living until Labor Day, she did not shed tears or beg for more time. She had no regrets and was “ready to see God.”
A Sister of Mercy, she had lived an exemplary life of selfless service. At 18, she professed her solemn vows, including poverty and chastity. For the next seven decades, she educated young people, cared for the sick, counseled prisoners and, as an octogenarian, continued to tend to her family of sisters through daily visits to the infirmary. Her time was up, and she was determined to go to God with a pure heart and a few tales to share when she arrived in heaven.
As a daughter of Irish immigrants, she had many stories to tell.
Patsy’s love of Irish culture was instilled from birth. She was especially fond of music and parades. She was a fan of the local Irish bands The Leftovers and Blarney Bunch and looked forward to Tony Kenny shows. She was a constant at both St. Patrick’s Day parades, dressed to the nines in the Old First Ward and on Delaware Avenue.
Photos of Patsy and her sister Ella at the parade adorn her relatives' homes as a reminder of her contagious fun spirit and love of laughter. Patsy and Ella made a tradition to cheer on the Blackthorns in honor of their father, John Collins, a founding member of the group of nattily dressed men donning top hats who were a highlight in both parades.
During the month of August last year, Patsy met or spoke via phone with her family, friends, former students, teachers and her entire network. In her final two weeks, a constant parade of admirers marched in and out of Patsy’s room at the convent. They had all been touched in some way by her inimitable warmth and empathy.
I was fortunate to be there for many of these goodbyes. In one memorable visit, my nephew Michael reminded Patsy that he was no longer praying for her, but to her.
While sad for those left behind, Patsy shed no tears. There were smiles as she described her time to die as “going over the hill.” Her hearty laugh was contagious as she kept up our spirits. We were not ready to say goodbye, but her upbeat manner made it easier to let her go.