My View: Departed aunt left more smiles than tears

As a daughter of Irish immigrants, she had many stories to tell.

Patsy’s love of Irish culture was instilled from birth. She was especially fond of music and parades. She was a fan of the local Irish bands The Leftovers and Blarney Bunch and looked forward to Tony Kenny shows. She was a constant at both St. Patrick’s Day parades, dressed to the nines in the Old First Ward and on Delaware Avenue.

Photos of Patsy and her sister Ella at the parade adorn her relatives' homes as a reminder of her contagious fun spirit and love of laughter. Patsy and Ella made a tradition to cheer on the Blackthorns in honor of their father, John Collins, a founding member of the group of nattily dressed men donning top hats who were a highlight in both parades.

During the month of August last year, Patsy met or spoke via phone with her family, friends, former students, teachers and her entire network. In her final two weeks, a constant parade of admirers marched in and out of Patsy’s room at the convent. They had all been touched in some way by her inimitable warmth and empathy.

I was fortunate to be there for many of these goodbyes. In one memorable visit, my nephew Michael reminded Patsy that he was no longer praying for her, but to her.