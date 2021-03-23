My View: Dental visit leaves my mouth agape

After I switched to a dental clinic closer to home, I realized that my old clinic had not kept up with dental technology. The old clinic’s services were reasonably priced, but over the 30 years I went there the only change I noticed was old dentists retiring and younger ones taking their place.

The clinic I go to now has a TV in front of every chair, ultraviolet flashlights, a machine that makes crowns, and a choice of 11 different flavors of toothpaste for your goodie bag. Not that I find all these features enjoyable; the TVs are usually tuned to the Home & Garden channel, and the complimentary toothpaste will get put aside to be used when we travel, which right now looks like it might be never.

Each appointment reveals something new and my latest visit was no exception. After I was seated, the dental hygienist called my attention to a gizmo that was sitting just out of my field of vision by my left shoulder. It looked like a cross between a white elephant and a Roomba. Its trunk stood straight up, ending a few inches behind my left ear. The hygienist explained it was quietly sucking in air and filtering out viruses.