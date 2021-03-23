My View: Dental visit leaves my mouth agape

After I switched to a dental clinic closer to home, I realized that my old clinic had not kept up with dental technology. The old clinic’s services were reasonably priced, but over the 30 years I went there the only change I noticed was old dentists retiring and younger ones taking their place.
The clinic I go to now has a TV in front of every chair, ultraviolet flashlights, a machine that makes crowns, and a choice of 11 different flavors of toothpaste for your goodie bag. Not that I find all these features enjoyable; the TVs are usually tuned to the Home & Garden channel, and the complimentary toothpaste will get put aside to be used when we travel, which right now looks like it might be never.
Each appointment reveals something new and my latest visit was no exception. After I was seated, the dental hygienist called my attention to a gizmo that was sitting just out of my field of vision by my left shoulder. It looked like a cross between a white elephant and a Roomba. Its trunk stood straight up, ending a few inches behind my left ear. The hygienist explained it was quietly sucking in air and filtering out viruses.
Before getting down to business the hygienist wrapped something that looked like a cellphone holster around my wrist and poked a few buttons. “I’m taking your blood pressure, “ she explained. She showed me the reading and said “A little high?” Well, yes, actually it was a lot high. But what did she expect from a person, especially someone of a certain age, awaiting a close encounter with a dentist?
Our children had fluoride treatments and molar sealants, local anesthetics and ultra high-speed drills. They felt no pain when the few cavities they did have were filled. When I was young, my breakfast consisted of frosted sugar bombs in milk, topped with a couple of spoonsful of sugar. I had plenty of cavities.
Our dentist’s “clinic,” on the second floor of a single-family home, consisted of a waiting room, an office staffed by his wife, and the examining room. There was no hygienist, no TV, no goodie bag, and when he excavated a cavity there was no Novocaine or gas.
A few years ago my sister’s dentist told her that X-rays revealed decay under most of her fillings, so each filling would have to be replaced. He explained this was typical for people her age. Her childhood dentist probably tried to drill deep enough to get all the decay, but the deeper he went the more the patient would squirm and resist. Eventually the dentist would give up and put the filling on top of the remaining decay.
Most of my childhood fillings are still structurally sound. However, their aesthetic appeal leaves much to be desired. The hygienist has a pencil-thin camera that is linked to the TV. You open wide, she changes the channel, and a beautiful garden scene is replaced by what looks like the surface of a very inhospitable planet in gruesome detail. After seeing that, they could have talked me into any number of remedial cosmetic procedures. Well, they have to pay for the new equipment somehow.
My visits to the dentist are now painless, but the experiences of my childhood are wired deep inside. The whirring of a drill at certain frequencies still tightens my sphincter, the sight of dental tools tenses my jaw muscles, and lying in a dental chair awaiting the dentist is not a good time and place to check my blood pressure.