My View: Delivering the news when paper was king

Recently, my wife, Ginny, and I attended a Speaker Series at Larkinville featuring Margaret Sullivan, former editor of The Buffalo News, who went on to significant roles at the New York Times and Washington Post. With that said, her talk conjured up memories of my much less illustrious career in the newspaper trade.

I was a newspaper delivery boy for five years for both The Buffalo Evening News and the no-longer-published Courier Express. True, I didn’t aspire to be a featured writer or an investigative reporter, but I can proudly say I was on the “front line” of this business as a newspaper delivery boy.

Growing up in the mid 1950s, I delivered the Courier Express for two years and what was then called the Buffalo Evening News for three years. I can still recall rising early each morning and walking out to that green Courier Express box outside my front porch. Rain or shine, I would count, fold and then put the papers in my shoulder bag. After delivering my stack of papers, I hastened to my favorite neighborhood bakery, where I would buy a dozen freshly baked donuts and bring them home to a waiting family.

Unfortunately, delivering early morning, I never had the opportunity to interact with my subscribers, except on collection day or when their paper wasn’t delivered on time. I would simply put the paper between the doors or on the porch.

With the Buffalo Evening News, there was a different format. It was an afternoon paper, so after school I would pull my blue colored wagon to a drop-off point not far from my home. The papers would then be loaded into my wagon, ready for delivery. Unlike with the morning Courier Express, I had the opportunity to speak with many of my customers. In the 50s, there were many stay-at-home moms and students walking home from school. Pulling that blue wagon in the dead of winter – or the oppressive heat of the summer – wasn’t pleasant, at times, but it instilled discipline and perseverance at an early age.

I must admit, though, that there was one part of this job that was not a favorite task. I am alluding to collection day. In those days, subscribers could pay weekly or monthly. I encouraged monthly collections, but the majority of my customers preferred paying on a weekly basis. The only negative issue regarding collection was when people would say “Can you come back later?” or “Stop by tomorrow.” I would have liked to tell them, “I’m not in the bookkeeping business.”

Holidays were always a special time of the year for me as a newspaper boy. For many years, the Buffalo Evening News gave their readers a full-sized Christmas holiday calendar. These would be encased in tubular containers and, when removed, they would be suitable for hanging.

Speaking for myself, I would give these out on a weekend. Also, I never handed out the calendars while I was doing my collections, and I would never just leave one at the door. Nearly all of my customers would give me one or two dollars for my efforts over the past year. In those days, newspapers meant something. They opened up the “windows of the world.”

Even though the direction of the printed media has drifted to the digital age, I know there are those who still look forward to finding the newspaper at their doorstep. I would like to think having a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine while reading the “news” still makes those moments more enjoyable.