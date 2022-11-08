My View: Decoding the mysteries of baseball

As another World Series ends, I have a confession to make: I don’t get baseball. If there is a subject that I know less about than baseball, I’ve not found it yet. Here are two examples, in chronological order.

The first harks way back to grade school. Our team fielded an ace pitcher, Bill, and a heavy hitter, Joe. I went to watch a game charged with some significance that I cannot remember, but it was canceled. I wondered why. “McKinley didn’t show up! Can you believe it, McKinley didn’t show up!” “Just because of him,” I’d asked? Here, cue howling laughter. “No, McKinley is the opposing team, doofus!” So our guys divided up into two for a practice game, and found themselves short by one player. Joe pointed to me.

I demurred, but fruitlessly, as Joe was also the school’s celebrated quarterback, and I, as his trusty right guard, was used to following directions. Even a practice game must go on. Someone tossed me a glove and installed me safely in left field. No one hit a ball my way for three innings. Then it was my turn at bat.

I stepped up, struck a stance like I’d seen Al Kaline strike on the Detroit television station, knocked imaginary dirt from my sneakers, and gritted my teeth just like a Tiger would. I heard yelling. “Watch the trademark!” Aha, here was some secret method for hitting homers. I turned my head and contemplated “Louisville Slugger” branded onto the ash. How could I have known that the trademark weakened the wood at that point or that the team hadn’t money to replace splintered bats? I did my best to pretend that this was my bit of slapstick. Bill made short work of my baseball career with three blistering fastballs down the pipe.

The second episode came in adulthood. We had business in Washington, and two of my colleagues regarded my ignorance of America’s game as a giant hole in my preparation. So on a number of evenings they took me to Camden Yards. One game matched up the California Angels with the Orioles. Here comes another story that made the rounds.

The Angels fielded a talented pitcher, lefty Jim Abbott, who was even more remarkable for having been born without a right hand. I marveled at his skill. His delivery was mesmerizing. He would rest his glove on his right forearm, rear back for the pitch, and right after deftly slip his hand into the glove, ready to field a ball. On this occasion he caught a grounder and threw the runner out at first. Like I said, remarkable.

My companions, faithful instructors, let me know that he became famous as an amateur, that he had led the American team that won Olympic gold at Seoul in 1988, that he had pitched a no-hitter against Cleveland.

Then the conversation shifted to technical points of the game in response to some error on the field. I wasn’t following any of it. When they began to list the shortcomings of the “cutoff man,” I was outraged. How insensitive to describe a disability this way? But. How could I have known that a player in the infield who positioned himself to relay a ball caught by an outfielder was known as the “cutoff man?”

When my companions stopped laughing, the spectators in front wanted to know what was so funny. Then the story and the laughter spread in the stadium in a circular wave, like a pebble thrown into a pond, heads turning our way. All I could think to do was to point at my companion and shrug with a can-you-believe-this-guy look? This worked better than my earlier effort at deflection.