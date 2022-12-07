My View: Decluttering is not a joyful or easy task

To me, my basement is a breathing, living monster like the one in “The Blob,” the 1958 hit horror movie. The mountains of stuff we’ve accumulated grew so large that it threatened to take over our lives.

Our cellar, aka “The Beast,” swallows up missing items in its numerous piles. Then, five years later, an item may be regurgitated. For example, my husband tripped over a box that contained an expensive set of dishes that had been missing for years. At holidays and other events, I could have used the plates.

In my frustration, I had even imagined nailing posters to trees in our neighborhood featuring a picture of the dishes. “Missing dishes, wildflower pattern. Reward, please call.” The lesson I learned is: If you can’t find it, you don’t really own it.

In my “beast’s” lair, I have found boxes within boxes and bags within bags. Searching through them, Russian nesting dolls come to mind, except that, unlike opening the layers of those charming souvenirs, sorting through these items makes me groan with dread.

Some of the tote bags and calendars are festooned with flowers, bugs and animals. If I was artistic, they could be fashioned into nature mosaics. Instead, they are heaped in a pile on the cellar floor.

I will never live long enough to send all the free greeting cards I’m finding. Charities should stop sending us thank-you gifts even before we send a donation. The money they spend on them could instead be used for their cause.

Each time I descend into the belly of the beast, my empathy for coal miners is renewed. Except that miners are compensated with paychecks, while I can’t even give some of my stuff away. Nobody wants it. The younger generation is a minimalist group. The latest technology devices are all that they want.

At the beginning of each search, I wonder “What will I find today?” Picking up an item from a box, I ask myself, “Can I let this go?” And then there are all the “cherished memories” to be tackled. My face reddens with embarrassment as I excavate a couple of dusty wedding gifts.

Hopefully, more than 40 years ago I sent a thank-you note for these thoughtful but useless presents. Oh no – is that a mummified mouse on the box?

Another lesson I learned: The green of cash goes with everyone’s taste!

My husband and I must agree on which items must go in order to cut off the beast’s blood supply, though neither of us will confess to the creation of this monster. The choice is clear: Either this stuff is purged or we’re finding a new place to live. The downsized home will have no garage, no attic, no shed and certainly, no basement.

In the meantime, I’m thinking of repurposing our stuffed walk-in closet. The space could make a great bathroom. Seniors like us need another bathroom much more than myriad stuff. Today, I’m calling a remodeling contractor.

The last repairman who worked here whistled going into the basement but stopped as he got a better look at the mountains of objects. He walked sideways, stumbling through the maze and muttering curses to himself.

That’s what monsters like our cellar do best – make a person want to get out of there fast! I wish he had taken some of that dusty stuff with him.

As for me, I’m sitting on my recliner while listening to Patsy Cline sing “Crazy” over and over.