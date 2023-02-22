Mortality. It’s been on my mind. A close friend just went into a nursing home. He’d been healthy, until he wasn’t, leaving a house full of memories, furnishings, and clutter for his family and friends to deal with.

I’d already been through this process with my mother. After Dad’s death, Mom had showed signs of memory loss, and was unable to care for her home. As the only one of her six kids who remained in Buffalo, it largely fell on my shoulders to downsize her belongings.

Mom resisted decluttering. She liked knickknacks, holiday decorations and kitchen tools, and I found stockpiles of junk in cubbies and closets, now mine to deal with. She owned four coffee grinders, and scolded me for getting rid of three of them – though she no longer even ground the beans.

Each of her moves – from home, to condo, to retirement home, then, group home for dementia patients – whittled away Mom’s belongings like a wedge of cheese, until there was none. It was a painful process for all of us, and I vowed not to burden my own kids with it. I’m decluttering while I’m still healthy and mentally sound.

You may have heard of Swedish death cleaning. With the help of friends and family, you declutter before you die to lessen the burden on those you leave behind. That would be my kids, both minimalists who have made it clear they are not interested in anything I own, save maybe the family wok. That leaves about 3,478,324 more things I need to jettison before I die.

Most books on decluttering advise starting small, with a single category, usually clothes. And while I was happy to give away bags of castoffs, I hit a wall with my guitars and sound equipment. I couldn’t let go of what they meant to me.

As a kid, I sang, played piano and wrote songs. But I gave up music to be a wife and mother, losing a lot of myself in the process. However, after my kids were older, my then-husband bought me a guitar, and I rediscovered music. I learned how to play, and soon wrote songs, performing at local open mics and coffeehouses, eventually cutting two CDs of original songs. Music brought me back to myself.

Fast-forward to now, I sing to the elderly with background tracks on a small sound system. I no longer play guitar or use most of my bigger musical equipment. My life has changed, and just as Mom no longer needed four coffee grinders, I no longer need that gear.

Recently, I brought my guitars and big PA to a music consignment store. As I drove away, tears slid down my cheeks. I was letting go of an important part of my life and identity.

It hurt, but I do feel lighter. However, there are still boxes of Christmas decorations in the basement I no longer use. These are remnants from when my original family was intact, the kids still home – before the divorce. I don’t know how to get rid of them, but know that day is coming.

We start life with nothing, and end with nothing, too. Everything is on loan. Aging is a process of letting go: of stuff we no longer need, of our ideas about ourselves, of the people we love, of our health, and at the end, of life itself.

I want these remaining precious years to be abundant, not choked with extraneous belongings. I want a life filled with friends, family, love, experiences and connection – the good stuff I want to keep.