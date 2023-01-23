My View: Debate does not have to be extreme

I vaguely remember when the highest government offices and those who occupied them were held in high esteem by most American citizens. While people and politicians were generally not afraid to criticize policies and programs with which they disagreed, seldom would they publicly demean the individual, if only out of respect for the office they held. Not so anymore.

It is not uncommon for political pundits/advocates to pander to their partisan audiences by referring to presidents as “sleepy,” “creepy,” “doddering,” or “egomaniacal,” “narcissistic” and “insufferably mendacious.”

They also reveal their not-so-subtle biases in the extent to which they cover (or ignore) certain topics that allow them to advance their preferred narratives or denigrate their adversaries as enemies of democracy. What may once have been considered opposing viewpoints worthy of debate and refutation by facts has devolved into personal attacks that are increasingly venal and vicious.

The same is true for the people who populate the legislative branches of government, where success seems to be measured not by achievement of common goals (if there are any) through negotiation, but by soundly defeating the other side’s “misguided” agenda and by achieving a majority in order to pass preferred legislation or appoint judges who will advance their ideological objectives.

It is interesting that both sides seem to anticipate winning or losing midterm elections based on how badly they screwed things up after taking power. While the party in control historically has taken a biennial beating at the polls, this year’s shift was more of a ripple than a wave perhaps due to the dubious quality of certain candidates and an emphasis on personal criticism without concrete plans for positive change. For the other side to view this electoral anomaly as an endorsement of its own agenda is probably delusional.

Things have reached a point where elected officials will publicly support candidates with a history of hypocrisy and other character deficits that would probably disqualify them for any position other than elective office. Their supporters may turn a blind eye to their candidate’s peccadillos because they espouse the party position and can provide the numbers needed to take control and pass laws that reflect their “vision” for America. As one partisan politician mused, “He may be a buffoon, but he’s my buffoon.”

Political leaders, it seems, also allow themselves to be whipsawed (at least during the primaries) by extremists on the far left or right, thus espousing fantastical and unaffordable programs or corporate-friendly policies that benefit either the poor or the filthy rich at the expense of working-class taxpayers who end up footing the bill (and make the difference in general elections).

Maybe the words of so many elected officials reflect a general decline in the way people interact in an increasingly depersonalized society punctuated by distant attacks and false narratives on the internet without consequence, and the need to belong to a tribe of like-minded true believers.

Many politicians refuse to denounce patently false statements of others for fear of offending “the base” or of being challenged in the next election. So many have become what one political commentator described as political “invertebrates.”

Whether delivered with down-home southern charm dripping like maple syrup in amusing metaphors or in crass tones, ad hominem attacks on one’s adversaries not only reduce the level of human discourse but demean us as a society.

To disagree without being disagreeable is a goal worth reconsidering.