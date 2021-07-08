My View: Death of a cat inspires reflections on life

Gerry and I recently put down our cat, Emily, after eight years of taking advantage of her presence. She would look at you, deep into your eyes, as if she could understand how we were bonded.
She would put her face up to mine, I’m sure, feeling that love. We felt the love between us, a unique feature with cats who seem to be remote until we pet or feed them. We often take advantage of that, not appreciating them until it ends.
She was a wonderful cat, the best I ever had until I didn’t. I thought she would outlive me, but their short lives are here to remind us of the fragility of life until we too enter the “Big Sleep.”
There is a saying, “Here today, gone tomorrow,” which applies to our lives. We take our lives for granted, especially when we’re young.
Living a long life isn’t all that satisfying because time seems to zip by as we look on. We are like an island in a river, our minds watching the rush of water, life, going by.
We only can see it as we grow old and see our bodies age, a process that hasn’t given us wisdom or satisfaction. That we are somehow more wise is a myth. Our accomplishments and failures are a matter of luck, our early parental care, more luck, and the choices of what forks in the road led us to what we are.
Many don’t agree with this idea of luck, thinking that it was their wise choices that made for their success. But how lucky are we to have been born at this time in history, in this imperfect democracy, in this country where we do have choices and a wealth of opportunity for some?
How successful could we have been, if we were raised in the “third world” as an impoverished, poor, uneducated kid? So here we are, looking for answers or maybe not, just involved in getting by and, like cats, looking forward to the next meal.
Recently an artist friend passed away after a short bout of cancer. He wasn’t really a force in my life but surely was in many others. He chronicled his demise as he slipped away, getting weaker by the day. It’s happening to us, too, but more slowly and we have more time to reflect on our existence.
We have technology that can make life better, or maybe not as we see the huge and increasing changes in the planet and environment.
Ten years ago, Hugh Levick and I worked on a project that would give people the sense of what it would be like to be in an environmental disaster. It was a design of a maze and as one would go through it they were forced to confront a taste of the future, what it would be like to be in a disaster.
We were a little bit ahead of the curve and couldn’t find a home for it.
Finally today almost everyone has to admit that change is happening and we won’t be able to stop it.
Doris Lessing wrote a futuristic series in which we lived to be 200 years old and could still relate to our great-great-great-grandchildren. Isn’t it hard enough now to relate to our children and grandchildren?