My View: Death of a cat inspires reflections on life

Gerry and I recently put down our cat, Emily, after eight years of taking advantage of her presence. She would look at you, deep into your eyes, as if she could understand how we were bonded.

She would put her face up to mine, I’m sure, feeling that love. We felt the love between us, a unique feature with cats who seem to be remote until we pet or feed them. We often take advantage of that, not appreciating them until it ends.

She was a wonderful cat, the best I ever had until I didn’t. I thought she would outlive me, but their short lives are here to remind us of the fragility of life until we too enter the “Big Sleep.”

There is a saying, “Here today, gone tomorrow,” which applies to our lives. We take our lives for granted, especially when we’re young.

Living a long life isn’t all that satisfying because time seems to zip by as we look on. We are like an island in a river, our minds watching the rush of water, life, going by.

We only can see it as we grow old and see our bodies age, a process that hasn’t given us wisdom or satisfaction. That we are somehow more wise is a myth. Our accomplishments and failures are a matter of luck, our early parental care, more luck, and the choices of what forks in the road led us to what we are.