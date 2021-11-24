My View: Death notices fall short of capturing a full life

It’s the holiday season and no one wants to talk about obituaries, but today I do. Unfortunately, we’re not free of them during this time of year, and we’re reminded of the sadness so many have to face. But, every so often, you look in the paper and see an obit photo that just warms your heart.

It happened to me last week. Looking at our relative’s newspaper photo, there was no doubt what kind of person he was. That smile said it all. There was a little bit of mischief in his smirk, yet tons of warmth in his eyes, with a hint of a twinkle in the grainy black and white. They chose well. Of all the pictures over the years, they managed to find the one that said, “This is me and how I want people to remember me.”

I attended Ron’s funeral Mass yesterday and it was a solemn, lovely dedication to a loving, gentle man. Even if I had just walked into that church, I would instantly know what kind of person he was by the assembly of pictures they placed at the altar. They did him great justice by focusing on the person he was, not the ashes formally encased in the urn nearby.

After I returned home, I thought more about that. Your picture is such an important part of your legacy. It should capture your spirit and your soul. But, so are the last written lines of our lives. They should be more of a testament to what was important to us.