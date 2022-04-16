My View: Death cannot break a family baseball bond

I missed baseball.

I’ve been a lifelong fan and wrote my first ever My View column in a burst of exultation after the final out of the 2011 World Series. My beloved St. Louis Cardinals won Game Seven after a heart-stopping Game Six, which seesawed into extra innings before the Cards forced a final game. I did what I’ve always done in fits of extreme emotion – I wrote about it.

During the pandemic, baseball fell off my radar. My son Eric kept me abreast on the Cards, as he followed them avidly, even when unexpected mediocrity and chaotic schedules dimmed my enthusiasm. He was a fan because I was – he once wrote of having a choice between his dad’s Yankees and his mom’s Cardinals, and chose the right path.

I’ve always found it ironic that most baseball stories are about fathers and sons. Our mutual love of baseball was a strong, lifelong bond between my son and me. I coached his tee-ball team, which was like herding cats. I remember half the team, including the catcher, converging on second base after a base hit. Alternately, my sons attended their parents’ softball games and grew up around baseball diamonds.

We road tripped to Cardinals games. One of my sporting life highlights was talking with Ozzie Smith while he signed my jersey, although babbling would be a more apt description. Eric and my younger son had to guide me to my seat afterward, as I giddily repeated “he signed my jersey. Ozzie signed my jersey.”

We were blessed to have great teams to root for. Eric was grown and had moved out, but we texted furiously during that Game Six, swinging between despair and hope and, ultimately, joy. The following year, we made the pilgrimage to Busch Stadium. Sitting there with a son on either side, watching the Cards win, was one of the happiest days of my life.

There were times when our relationship was distant, as Eric forged a career and moved through his adult life. We always had the Cardinals and could find common ground there, no matter what other directions life took us in. He was busy with his dream job, after years of grinding out a living. Everyone was home for the holidays, though, and at Hanukkah dinner I gave him a Cardinals gift card. He chose a replica jersey of his favorite player and made sure to get it before the season started.

He never got to wear it. Eric passed away in his sleep in February, after suffering a cardiac event. He was only 39, and his death has left me reeling. The days that followed were a blur, and each event was more painful than what preceded it. I was helping to clear out his apartment when I found the jersey, hanging in his closet with the tags still attached. I cried and put it in the take home pile, until I put it on to watch the Cardinals opener.

Three of the players from those glory years are back for a last year together. I was thrilled to see Adam Wainwright pitch, Yadier Molina catch and Albert Pujols bat. I engaged like I used to, shouting and excited to see them win going away.

I texted my younger son during the game. I cried, too, but I felt that bond again. As I hung the jersey up after I thought “this season won’t be the same without Eric.” I’ll be there for both of us, in a jersey that’s way too big for me.