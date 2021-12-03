My View: Death can’t extinguish the light of Peter Simon

I only just learned that Peter he had suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The worst of it is that with the pandemic, I was not able to attend his memorial service.

Peter was a Buffalo Jew. I came to Buffalo from Baltimore and my parents both came from New York City. I once asked if he was related to Jeff Simon. He told me that he wasn’t, but that they were colleagues. I only learned much later that there was a fairly large Jewish community in Buffalo (before many fled to the suburbs, especially Williamsville).

I knew Peter from the dearly departed Temple Beth Am. I don’t think I knew him when he was Temple president, although I may have met him in passing. I finally got to know Peter when I was Sisterhood president and we served on the Temple board together.

At one time, there was a mass exodus due to a rabbi and we held a special off-site meeting at the Westwood Country Club. A representative from the Reform movement told us we should have done our due diligence regarding the rabbi. Peter got respectfully angry at him.

Peter also once questioned a financial report issued by the board. It had to do with donations to various funds at temple. He was always polite, but you could see the steam coming out of his ears, like in the comics.