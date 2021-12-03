My View: Death can’t extinguish the light of Peter Simon

On Broadway, when someone associated with the theater dies, they dim the lights for roughly a minute to remember a Broadway icon. When I learned of the passing of frequent My View columnist and former News staffer Peter Simon, I started to cry.
Nothing put a smile on my face each morning like seeing Peter’s handsome face in the My View column. His last piece was about baseball, something he and both of my parents had in common.
I learned a great deal about Peter through his columns. I found out that he lost his wife and a brother. While he could never replace his brother, he did find love again.
In the “it’s a small world in Buffalo comparison,” his partner Elaine Ablove is the sister of Judy Ablove, whom I remember from Hebrew High and who just attended a supper with my friend who lives in Jerusalem.
My friend, who was born in Buffalo, recalled Peter interviewing her and her younger sister over 20 years ago.
I only just learned that Peter he had suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The worst of it is that with the pandemic, I was not able to attend his memorial service.
Peter was a Buffalo Jew. I came to Buffalo from Baltimore and my parents both came from New York City. I once asked if he was related to Jeff Simon. He told me that he wasn’t, but that they were colleagues. I only learned much later that there was a fairly large Jewish community in Buffalo (before many fled to the suburbs, especially Williamsville).
I knew Peter from the dearly departed Temple Beth Am. I don’t think I knew him when he was Temple president, although I may have met him in passing. I finally got to know Peter when I was Sisterhood president and we served on the Temple board together.
At one time, there was a mass exodus due to a rabbi and we held a special off-site meeting at the Westwood Country Club. A representative from the Reform movement told us we should have done our due diligence regarding the rabbi. Peter got respectfully angry at him.
Peter also once questioned a financial report issued by the board. It had to do with donations to various funds at temple. He was always polite, but you could see the steam coming out of his ears, like in the comics.
Peter was present when both my parents died. He paid a shiva call when my mother died, and when my father died he came several times. Having been ordained as a lay leader, he was able to perform the nightly Kaddish, or bereavement prayer.
I’m sure there will be plenty of memories and accolades pouring in from friends and colleagues. I have seen some on my Facebook page.
I’m sure that the Broadway lights will be dimmed for Stephen Sondheim. He truly was one of the last Broadway greats. But I didn’t know him personally. The same can’t be said when you open the obituary page in The Buffalo News and find out that someone you knew has died.
In Judaism, one of the things we say is, “May his/her memory be a blessing.” May the memory of Peter Simon be a blessing.
The lights are no longer dim, but there is a new light in the sky tonight. Its name is Peter Simon.