My View: Daily walks reveal a different world

I have been taking walks for my entire adult life. Whether walking on my lunch hours or as part of my early morning workout I am truly a dedicated walker. No matter what the weather, unless there is a downpour, I am out there walking.
During my working career, my lunch hour walks were mostly spent in downtown Buffalo in the Delaware Avenue and old Children’s Hospital areas. It helped that I was usually not hungry and found that walking was a great way to clear my head for the afternoon tasks.
As an old Sherlock Holmes fan I found pleasure in exercising my powers of observation ensuring that I was “seeing” what I was looking at. The beautiful old mansions and classic homes in those areas were a consistent visceral boost to my mood.
Earlier in my career, I was employed in Washington, D.C., on the Mall at the Smithsonian Institution at the L’Enfant Plaza. What a walking experience!
One day I’d walk east on the Mall to Congress and the Supreme Court. I actually saw the late newspaper and television journalist Bob Novak interviewing a congressman out in the real parking lot. As he was a regular on CNN’s "Crossfire" program, which I watched religiously, it was quite a thrill for me.
On another day I’d walk northwest to the White House location, which I remember thinking I was at the most powerful location in the world. Another daily walk would be to go west to the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool – just beautiful sites to see on a daily basis.
On one of those western walks, traffic stopped at a busy intersection, many motorcycle police officers appeared, then a long motorcade followed, and, in a limousine somewhere in the middle was President Bill Clinton waving to us as he passed by while we all stood at the busy intersection watching. It was the first and only time I was ever near a president. Quite a thrill for a Buffalo guy and a political junkie. The visceral feelings of those walks in the most powerful place in the entire world remain with me still.
Now that I am retired and living in the Southtowns I am up very early doing my workout, catching up on the morning news stories and, of course, heading out on my walks. It’s a time when our unsung heroes during Covid 19 – our food delivery employees and police officers – are doing their jobs and early shift workers are heading to work. The streets are relatively quiet and only a jogger or two are out and about.
This is when you see things you would ordinarily not see when driving during the day. Masks strewn on sidewalks, lawns and parking lots, litter and, most eye-catching, the drivers that appear to be operating under different motor vehicle rules than the rest of us. I cannot tell you how many speeders, phone users, cars that apparently lack blinker fluid, and left hand turns in the middle of red light sequences that I have observed. Too many "Fast and Furious" movies I’m afraid.
On the positive side I’ve seen three foxes prowling about minding their own business and, of course, beautiful deer, rabbits and the occasional early morning dog walker along with the ever chirping birds.
So I guess I’m pretty lucky to be a long-term devotee of walking. Not only for the exercise, but also the opportunity to reflect, clear my head and plan for a new and hopefully productive new day.
Lou Speranza of Orchard Park enjoys his time out walking.