My View: Daily walks reveal a different world

On one of those western walks, traffic stopped at a busy intersection, many motorcycle police officers appeared, then a long motorcade followed, and, in a limousine somewhere in the middle was President Bill Clinton waving to us as he passed by while we all stood at the busy intersection watching. It was the first and only time I was ever near a president. Quite a thrill for a Buffalo guy and a political junkie. The visceral feelings of those walks in the most powerful place in the entire world remain with me still.

Now that I am retired and living in the Southtowns I am up very early doing my workout, catching up on the morning news stories and, of course, heading out on my walks. It’s a time when our unsung heroes during Covid 19 – our food delivery employees and police officers – are doing their jobs and early shift workers are heading to work. The streets are relatively quiet and only a jogger or two are out and about.