My View: Curiosity, creativity nourish us in hard times

How do you think we regained zeal and passion for living if not for innate creativity? The artist Henri Matisse said, “Creativity takes courage.” We stifled our naysaying, tradition-loving inner critic and shelved many of our old ways. If other people depended upon us, we had no choice but to devise a multitude of fresh plans almost by the hour, often spontaneously.

Each age group had much to figure out. Outgoing, gregarious kids learned to play alone or with siblings. Mothers donned a variety of new hats, from schoolteacher to activities director, with surprise requirements cropping up often. By devising new work schedules, leisure activities formerly relegated to the weekend gained favor and were enjoyed almost as the mood struck. Open-air venues, parks and green spaces were rediscovered and newly appreciated. Waterways were populated by humans in an affordable, easily obtainable variety of vessels.

With outside obligations shut down, I began drawing and painting daily from inside the car. My husband was leery at first seeing me wielding watercolor-charged paintbrushes and markers of every hue in the enclosed space but we soon negotiated a truce and he assisted when needed by shading the sun or calling my attention to things to see out the windows.