My View: Curiosity, creativity nourish us in hard times

Creativity is not merely an attribute of philosophers, scientists, or bearded sages. The writer Maya Angelou said, “We are all born with creativity, you can’t use it up because the more you use the more you have.”
We are entering the third year under the onus of a worldwide pandemic and despite deprivation, we as a society have survived and invented smart ways of coping, although our lives have been forever changed. The virus has taken a dreadful human toll but we’ve stood up to the beast and thanks to science and perseverance, we’ve managed to survive and are wiser and stronger for it.
Creativity’s first attribute, open to all, is robust curiosity. As soon as Covid’s initial shock wore off, with a vengeance we sought to try and understand the how, why and fearful potential of it. In an attempt to halt the coronavirus’ spread, quarantine was established and our mobility taken away. Interacting with others was declared off-limits.
We ventured forward in solitude and isolation. The old concept of the passage of time dictated by a 9-5 business or school schedule was out the window. People worked from home, choosing hours that suited them. Midnight and noon merged. To leave the house, we covered the lower half of our faces with masks, concealing facial expressions and muffling voices.
How do you think we regained zeal and passion for living if not for innate creativity? The artist Henri Matisse said, “Creativity takes courage.” We stifled our naysaying, tradition-loving inner critic and shelved many of our old ways. If other people depended upon us, we had no choice but to devise a multitude of fresh plans almost by the hour, often spontaneously.
Each age group had much to figure out. Outgoing, gregarious kids learned to play alone or with siblings. Mothers donned a variety of new hats, from schoolteacher to activities director, with surprise requirements cropping up often. By devising new work schedules, leisure activities formerly relegated to the weekend gained favor and were enjoyed almost as the mood struck. Open-air venues, parks and green spaces were rediscovered and newly appreciated. Waterways were populated by humans in an affordable, easily obtainable variety of vessels.
With outside obligations shut down, I began drawing and painting daily from inside the car. My husband was leery at first seeing me wielding watercolor-charged paintbrushes and markers of every hue in the enclosed space but we soon negotiated a truce and he assisted when needed by shading the sun or calling my attention to things to see out the windows.
Previously ignored and overlooked subjects such as stores, strip malls, cars, trucks, even yellow lines in parking lots, and ordinary fences joined classic and much-loved subject matter such as trees, landscapes, and figures. For two months outings yielded 100 sketches of local restaurants. The Bark Park became our home away from home and observing the antics of dogs and their handlers was a master class in animal and human behavior. The artist Pablo Picasso, no stranger to creativity expressed it perfectly: “Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.”
Almost to the day Covid hit, my sister Sue in Florida asked to use one of my paintings on the cover of a journal she was pondering. Our parents, Bob and Olive Kelley, must have been tuned in from the ozone because we soon discovered how perfectly our talents meshed. You could almost hear our folks congratulating themselves.
My lifetime accumulation of paintings can now be seen on almost 1,000 books I've written and she's designed, featuring them with jewel-like beauty on our website bobbin-olive.com. Her computer savvy and experience as the CEO of a corporation has helped.
Life goes on. Each day continues to offer bizarre surprises and assaults, making situations it seems are plucked from science fiction a new challenge. We’ve proved, even if it’s just cobbling together a banquet from what’s in the cupboard or soothing a panic-stricken kid, that through creative living we’ll prevail and thrive.