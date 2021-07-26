My View: Cuban life involves shortages and decay

As I read about the protests in Cuba, I can almost say I saw it coming. When a brief thaw enabled a few organizations to arrange “cultural exchanges” in 2012, I was quick to join.

My first impression on arriving at Havana’s warehouse-like airport was the lack of freedom of communication. Fluent in Spanish, I hoped to buy the latest publications. With a city of 3.1 million, surely the airport would have an impressive array. But the only reading material was about the Castros. Nor were there other selections at Old Havana’s bookstands.

Only government-sanctioned television was available, cellphones were expensive and licensed, and the only newspaper was a propaganda sheet. Until 2008 it was illegal to own computers, and it was not until 2019 that mobile internet became accessible, but it’s prohibitively expensive.

At the square where Fidel gave lengthy speeches to large crowds, murals of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara cover several stories on nearby buildings. Ubiquitous billboards praise the revolution and condemn America. The ultimate propaganda trip: the Museum of the Revolution.

Cuba’s vaunted medical program is fraying. Doctors are sent to other countries to help, while neglecting their countrymen. Poorly paid, many have taken to driving taxis to supplement their incomes.