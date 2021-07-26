My View: Cuban life involves shortages and decay

As I read about the protests in Cuba, I can almost say I saw it coming. When a brief thaw enabled a few organizations to arrange “cultural exchanges” in 2012, I was quick to join.
My first impression on arriving at Havana’s warehouse-like airport was the lack of freedom of communication. Fluent in Spanish, I hoped to buy the latest publications. With a city of 3.1 million, surely the airport would have an impressive array. But the only reading material was about the Castros. Nor were there other selections at Old Havana’s bookstands.
Only government-sanctioned television was available, cellphones were expensive and licensed, and the only newspaper was a propaganda sheet. Until 2008 it was illegal to own computers, and it was not until 2019 that mobile internet became accessible, but it’s prohibitively expensive.
At the square where Fidel gave lengthy speeches to large crowds, murals of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara cover several stories on nearby buildings. Ubiquitous billboards praise the revolution and condemn America. The ultimate propaganda trip: the Museum of the Revolution.
Cuba’s vaunted medical program is fraying. Doctors are sent to other countries to help, while neglecting their countrymen. Poorly paid, many have taken to driving taxis to supplement their incomes.
We saw well-dressed whites in restaurants, but never Afro-Cubans, nor did I see a Black person in a position of authority. Afro-Cubans are among the strongest protesters and the poorest; few have help from overseas.
Those colorful vintage cars are a challenge to maintain. When I translated for Champion Spark Plugs, an enterprising driver wrote directly to the company seeking the plugs he needed. No dice.
Another impression was poverty, not the “in-your-face” poverty of Haiti, but the genteel poverty of crumbling buildings of faded colors and rusting wrought iron decorations. It’s not uncommon for buildings to collapse. From 2000 to 2013, 3,856 such collapses were reported, not including 2010 and 2011, when no records were kept.
Shortages are the best indication of poverty, evidenced by ration books, long bread lines and groups who wait near the hotel, hoping for soap and shampoo from departing guests. One such shortage was in the airport restroom, where the attendant meted out four or five sheets of toilet paper.
Cuba is rightly proud, however, of its music. The highlights: the well-known Buena Vista Social Club and an award-winning chorus with a moving rendition of “Shenandoah.”
We toured colorful colonial cities, along with the usual tourist sites, including Che’s mausoleum and a cigar factory where we were warned the workers might ask for money. The beautiful Viñales Valley, where sheer-sided mountains rise steeply, is known for tobacco raising. (I sampled a just-rolled cigar; I don’t recommend it.)
Our final days were spent at the Paraiso resort in Cayo Santa Maria, with its beach and large serpentine pool, but the steps to the pool were crumbling, and there was no railing. An English woman we met is a frequent visitor, relishing its “unspoiled” nature.