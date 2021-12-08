My View: Cruel disease robs WNY of a great humanitarian

Today I am writing the saddest piece I have ever written. My good friend Kevin Durawa died recently of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. I have never seen such a heinous, unforgiving disease.
ALS attacked and claimed one of the finest people I have ever met. ALS attacked him with all the ferocity of a nuclear bomb. In less than two years he was gone. Yet he never complained.
Our friendship started 20 years ago. He moved in next door with a very young family. We welcomed them to our neighborhood.
I was 15 years older than him. One would think that age difference was too large a span to form an enduring friendship, but nothing could be further from the truth. We had many things in common, finding great deals at the Sloan Market, trips to the duty-free stores and our agreement that the “Smith Ham” was the best ham anywhere. It goes without saying that the Bills and Sabres were in our sports DNAs.
About a year ago, I noticed him limping. I told him on Halloween night of 2020 that I had a great orthopedic surgeon who could fix that limp. Sadly he said that wasn’t his problem. His wife looked down with sadness in her face. He told me he had an appointment with a neurologist the next week. I feared that the diagnosis was more serious than a bad knee or hip. Two weeks later, he told me the diagnosis was ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
I read anything I could on ALS; the prognosis was not good. No cure, no reason for the disease and no reason why it attacked a young, healthy, vibrant man in the prime of his life.
ALS could attack the body quickly, with progressive degeneration, or more slowly. He had the worst kind – he died about a year after his diagnosis.
Western New York lost a great person. He was very active in fundraising for the Kevin Guest House. As a board member and eventual president of the KGH team, he helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help families in need of housing while their children were being treated at local hospitals. KGH was the model for Ronald McDonald House. This charity was a passion of his.
Kevin always looked to raise money any way he could to help this worthy cause. He never looked for any recognition. He knew who to call in Buffalo when he needed help for KGH. Politicians and businesspeople alike were eager to help.
His magnanimous personality and drive to get people on board to help was his strength. Whether it was a celebrity golf tournament, an Octoberfest celebration or “Blues and Brews.” Everyone wanted to be around Kevin and help in whatever way they could.
Upon hearing of his diagnosis, an army of friends came forth to equip his house with ramps for the wheelchair, and a complete renovation of his bathroom to make it handicapped-accessible. Fundraisers were run to purchase a handicapped-accessible van. A meal train was organized to provide family meals as they tried to navigate his daily care. Why? Kevin gave so much to everyone. He taught them well.