My View: Cruel disease robs WNY of a great humanitarian

I read anything I could on ALS; the prognosis was not good. No cure, no reason for the disease and no reason why it attacked a young, healthy, vibrant man in the prime of his life.

ALS could attack the body quickly, with progressive degeneration, or more slowly. He had the worst kind – he died about a year after his diagnosis.

Western New York lost a great person. He was very active in fundraising for the Kevin Guest House. As a board member and eventual president of the KGH team, he helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help families in need of housing while their children were being treated at local hospitals. KGH was the model for Ronald McDonald House. This charity was a passion of his.

Kevin always looked to raise money any way he could to help this worthy cause. He never looked for any recognition. He knew who to call in Buffalo when he needed help for KGH. Politicians and businesspeople alike were eager to help.

His magnanimous personality and drive to get people on board to help was his strength. Whether it was a celebrity golf tournament, an Octoberfest celebration or “Blues and Brews.” Everyone wanted to be around Kevin and help in whatever way they could.