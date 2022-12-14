My View: Crafting is fun, but so is supporting crafters

I’ve always been a bit crafty.

Not like a sit-down-and-crochet-an-afghan-like-nobody’s-business kind of crafty, but I’ve been known to cross stitch, scrapbook and think up new ways to keep my creativity flowing while still feeling productive.

If I am out shopping and something homemade catches my eye, I’ll take a minute to determine whether I could make it myself. More times than not, even if I can make it, I buy it anyway to support the business or person.

I grew up with a grandmother who knitted and crocheted, a stepmom who sewed and, as I got older, everybody around me seemed to be constructing new handmade items. The talent and hardworking people out there are nothing less than fascinating to me.

These are the best gifts to receive, in my opinion. In fact, the afghans from my bridal shower are still displayed over the back of our downstairs couch, probably to be passed down to our daughters one day because those things never get old and will keep you warm forever.

Years ago, a friend of mine made jewelry in her spare time. I invited her into my house to showcase her goodies around my kitchen and dining room tables while my family and friends came over to shop. A few days after, I remember studying the necklace, earrings and bracelet I had picked out, and though I wasn’t necessarily looking for a new hobby, inspiration struck.

In the weeks that followed, I began to design my own jewelry.

That was more than 10 years ago, and here I am, still beading like crazy. Almost every night, you can find me at my craft table, my reading glasses perched on the tip of my nose as my family and I watch our latest binge-worthy series. What started out as just crafting new pieces for myself to wear turned into, “What am I going to do with all this inventory?” So I decided to hold my own open house with my own creations. And people actually came! Now, twice a year, I continue this tradition for anyone who cares to come over and browse, hoping to find the perfect jewelry to accessorize the outfits in their closet.

But I won’t lie. It’s work. And each year, I find myself asking the same question: Is all the effort worth it? It’s an exhausting process for me – mentally and physically. Aside from advertising the big day, it takes me all week to prepare my displays and get my product “sale ready.” It takes almost as long to put it all away in some sort of organized manner so I can find a certain pair of earrings when they get purchased online. I stress about the preparation, but then I think about all the joy I receive as I watch people marvel over something “little old me” made, not to mention the giddiness I feel when I see them actually wear it. And my repeat customers who have now become new friends? That’s an added bonus.

I take advantage of what is dubbed “Small Business Saturday” the weekend after Thanksgiving to hold a sales event, but that means I always miss out on all the others in my shoes doing the same. Ever since I’ve had this side hustle, I make sure to visit craft shows and the local mom and pop shops around my town to support them on a regular basis, especially during the holidays. Why? Because I know firsthand the love, sweat and tears that go into each thing made.

I urge you to do the same this holiday season.