My View: Craft shows satisfy both makers and takers

Craft shows are back, much to the delight of the crafters and consumers, and you don't have to travel too far from Western New York to attend one.
This year I had hands-on experience by helping a neighbor with her first show. The day starts well before dawn, making sure everything is packed and ready. We have tables, shelving, plastic containers and supplies just in case something comes loose in transit and needs repair.
Upon arrival at the destination, you will see two kinds of crafters. The professionals who do this year-round for a living and those who craft as a hobby and have a few shows a year. There is a lot of respect and camaraderie among everyone and they don’t hesitate to give each other a hand, be it just by holding a door open or by helping to erect a tent.
Weather can be a factor and spoil the fun, but people in Buffalo are tough.
You can tell who the professionals are, they have trailers, dollies, organized containers for their goods and some even have cash registers. The hobby people are the ones carrying in their folding tables, struggling with containers and wishing they had room in their vehicle for a dolly.
Just watching everybody move from car to building, to the designated space within, is interesting. It reminds me of a colony of ants quietly walking back and forth carrying a load twice their size but eventually getting to where they have to go. Then the crafters go back to their vehicles to repeat the process.
My young neighbor Merissa recently mentioned that she would like to try her hand at being an exhibitor. She is no stranger to handling power tools and I often see her across the street sawing, sanding or painting something along with her husband, Mike. Together they have made some beautiful projects over the years. (What girl do you know who has a router and a leaf blower on her Christmas wish list?)
Merissa brought to the show beautiful sun catchers made with beach glass that both she and her husband collected over the years from the beaches of Lake Erie. Lawn stakes with Buffalo Bills logos and large wood door hangers with clever slogans adorned with colorful flowers and bows.
Her items sold quickly and she had only one week to replenish her supply for the next show. This young lady has a lot of self-confidence as she booked four shows over four consecutive weeks with a limited inventory.
For the novice crafter interested in doing a show, getting started in this new adventure can be very costly. Tents, tables and supplies for the projects add up. But, the most important thing is to enjoy what you are doing.
With the holidays approaching, and warnings in the media about a shortage of items, craft shows might be the answer to holiday shopping. Customers line up outside the doors waiting for them to open. Popular items get sold out fast and many crafters will take orders to accommodate the buyer.
With large shows there is always a variety of items on display for gift giving or personal use. Items at these shows are unique, one of a kind and handmade. Handmade gifts are a labor of love and the holidays are all about spreading the love.
Supporting craft shows is a great way to shop local and get products that are made in America. Who knows, you might even run into Santa Claus.