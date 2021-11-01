My View: Craft shows satisfy both makers and takers

Craft shows are back, much to the delight of the crafters and consumers, and you don't have to travel too far from Western New York to attend one.

This year I had hands-on experience by helping a neighbor with her first show. The day starts well before dawn, making sure everything is packed and ready. We have tables, shelving, plastic containers and supplies just in case something comes loose in transit and needs repair.

Upon arrival at the destination, you will see two kinds of crafters. The professionals who do this year-round for a living and those who craft as a hobby and have a few shows a year. There is a lot of respect and camaraderie among everyone and they don’t hesitate to give each other a hand, be it just by holding a door open or by helping to erect a tent.

Weather can be a factor and spoil the fun, but people in Buffalo are tough.

You can tell who the professionals are, they have trailers, dollies, organized containers for their goods and some even have cash registers. The hobby people are the ones carrying in their folding tables, struggling with containers and wishing they had room in their vehicle for a dolly.