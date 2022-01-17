My View: Covid throws a curve into holiday travel

When he developed a cough and sniffles, a rapid test produced a positive result. Scott retired to the spare room for the next three days, where he spent equal hours sleeping and on phone hold with the airline to rearrange his travel plans.

I schlepped to a free testing location as well, which was closed when I arrived. I took my remaining rapid test, and much like my first at-home pregnancy test, stared at the positive stripe in disbelief.

The result put me on the cusp of finishing a 10-day quarantine before my scheduled departure. When it became obvious I would not be fit enough to travel I canceled my plans, much to the relief of my family.

Our cases were confirmed by PCR tests and we spent the next week in quarantine, everyone sleeping in separate rooms and masking to keep my husband uninfected.

I made an enormous pot of chicken matzo ball soup, which sustained us for days, and ordered New Year’s Eve dinner through a grocery pickup.

My older son, who was asymptomatic and ended quarantine early, joined us. Everyone was grouchy and there was a brief exchange over something trivial, leading me to announce I was sick of everybody and suggesting they make their own dinner. Happy New Year!