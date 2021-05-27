My View: Covid interrupts our tennis traditions

I teach racket sports – have done so all my life. For the past 30 years I have spent my summers on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, running a program at a seven-week sleepaway camp.
Bob Gamble is the former tennis coach at Southern Illinois University and a retired professor of education at D’Youville College.
Unprecedented for a summer program, I have had the luxury of working with three premier international teaching pros that return year after year – and we couldn’t be more different.
Adrian, a native Jamaican who has worked at the prestigious Tryall Club since being hired as a ball boy at age 12, has been coming to camp with me for 29 years. Johann was a teaching pro at his mother’s tennis club in Toulouse, France, and has made the voyage for 28 summers despite his fear of flying. Last but not least, Steve, affectionately known as “Psychedelic Steve,” joined us 13 years ago. He was a Campbellsville University recruit from South Africa and specializes in teaching pickleball to campers.
We were tagged “The Four Amigos” decades ago because we did everything together. We had pancake eating contests at breakfast (Johann holds the record of 13). We joked from court to court, “enlightening” hundreds of campers on the finer points of a slice backhand, despite the heat, wind and rain.
On days off we headed to town and shopped at the tax-free outlets for deals on tennis shoes and, like clockwork, met on the dock at the end of the day to watch the sun set over the lake.
And then, Covid hit. Camp was forced to close last year and I spent my summer here in Buffalo, the first since my college days. I was relegated to reminisce about “breakfast for dinner,” “color war” and hanging with my amigos. Of course, we kept in touch on social media daily and shared stories about how we all patched together a summer without camp, all the while looking forward to June 2021.
I taught pickleball at the Launch Club on Grand Island and different public courts in and around Buffalo. Adrian remained the head pro at the Tryall Club in Montego Bay; Johann moved to Romania, where he gave lessons, and Steve stayed in South Africa, coaching promising juniors.
As our plans for summer ’21 took shape we couldn’t wait to assume our roles on the clay courts overlooking Lake “Winnie,” with majestic Mount Washington in the background.
Then things got complicated. Fortunately, Adrian made it to Florida, got his vaccines and will be resuming his duties with me soon. Sadly, however, Steve and Johann cannot. Covid rules and travel bans have made that impossible. Sadness consumes me when I think of camp without them.
So, as I look forward to returning to my second home, I do so with a heavy heart. It feels kind of like looking forward to Christmas without any presents. Camp life will also be totally different this year. We will operate in a “bubble,” which means not leaving camp for any reason.
There will be no invitational tournaments, no practice sessions with other camps, no dinners out, no weekends in Boston, no hikes in the White Mountains, no “family visiting weekends” and no international campers or staff.
But the sunsets on the lake will still be there for half of the four amigos – Covid can’t take that away from us.