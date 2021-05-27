My View: Covid interrupts our tennis traditions

And then, Covid hit. Camp was forced to close last year and I spent my summer here in Buffalo, the first since my college days. I was relegated to reminisce about “breakfast for dinner,” “color war” and hanging with my amigos. Of course, we kept in touch on social media daily and shared stories about how we all patched together a summer without camp, all the while looking forward to June 2021.

I taught pickleball at the Launch Club on Grand Island and different public courts in and around Buffalo. Adrian remained the head pro at the Tryall Club in Montego Bay; Johann moved to Romania, where he gave lessons, and Steve stayed in South Africa, coaching promising juniors.

As our plans for summer ’21 took shape we couldn’t wait to assume our roles on the clay courts overlooking Lake “Winnie,” with majestic Mount Washington in the background.

Then things got complicated. Fortunately, Adrian made it to Florida, got his vaccines and will be resuming his duties with me soon. Sadly, however, Steve and Johann cannot. Covid rules and travel bans have made that impossible. Sadness consumes me when I think of camp without them.