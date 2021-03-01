My View: Covid confinement brings new awareness

Covid, Covid, Covid – this word and what it signifies has dominated our lives and radically changed our world in the last year. It is all everyone talks about except maybe the Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres. The term “new normal” has been coined to describe the changes due to Covid.
We arrived back home to our town house in Orchard Park in the middle of March of last year. After watching growing signs that the world was ready to implode, it was good to be home. We ventured outside only to take walks around the neighborhood for the next three months.
Like many others, we shopped for groceries online, had them delivered and then sanitized them. Netflix, Amazon Prime and books became our world. We also seriously cleaned, purged our wardrobes, sorted pictures, cleared out files and a host of other “projects” we had previously been too busy to tackle. We canceled two trips and put off all travel planning. We were truly living “Groundhog Day.”
Things have loosened up a little since last spring but in reality, not that much for us. Masks are now a part of our lives and will continue to be in the foreseeable future. When you think about it, this makes sense. You used to go to a doctor’s office where everyone else was sick so it was really no mystery that you would be exposed to something else. Wearing a mask will help prevent this from happening.
The flu is down almost 100% this year and that can be directly related to wearing a mask. While wearing a mask is not something that people want to do, most have embraced this practice. Customizing masks is common. This is where American ingenuity is at its best. I have several. They also keep your face warm in the winter. My only problem with wearing a mask is that I often forget to put one on when I leave the car and then find myself returning to the car to retrieve one.
I am 73 years old and have been retired for 16 years. I have enjoyed a fun-filled and very enjoyable retirement with a great deal of travel both within and outside the United States. I do not like being cooped up at home most of the time.
I joke every time as we make our daily trip to Starbucks that we are getting an hour out in the “yard” for exercise. We used to enjoy these trips because we knew several people and we could also sit and enjoy playing word games on the phone to help keep our minds as sharp as possible.
I do not mean to make light of the term “yard” because this is a very important part of a detainee’s day. It has, however, given me somewhat of a greater understanding of what it is like to live in confinement.
It has also given me a new understanding of what it is probably like being in an assisted living or nursing home. Most individuals living in these places would much prefer to be living somewhere else if they had a viable option. However, life has dictated a set of circumstances that makes this impossible.
So what do I and the residents of these two very different living arrangements have in common? We all have learned to make the best of the situation we find ourselves in today.
It does not look like the “new normal” will change drastically in the future. I do not like feeling restricted at this stage of life. However, it definitely beats the alternative.