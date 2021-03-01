My View: Covid confinement brings new awareness

Covid, Covid, Covid – this word and what it signifies has dominated our lives and radically changed our world in the last year. It is all everyone talks about except maybe the Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres. The term “new normal” has been coined to describe the changes due to Covid.

We arrived back home to our town house in Orchard Park in the middle of March of last year. After watching growing signs that the world was ready to implode, it was good to be home. We ventured outside only to take walks around the neighborhood for the next three months.

Like many others, we shopped for groceries online, had them delivered and then sanitized them. Netflix, Amazon Prime and books became our world. We also seriously cleaned, purged our wardrobes, sorted pictures, cleared out files and a host of other “projects” we had previously been too busy to tackle. We canceled two trips and put off all travel planning. We were truly living “Groundhog Day.”

Things have loosened up a little since last spring but in reality, not that much for us. Masks are now a part of our lives and will continue to be in the foreseeable future. When you think about it, this makes sense. You used to go to a doctor’s office where everyone else was sick so it was really no mystery that you would be exposed to something else. Wearing a mask will help prevent this from happening.