My View: Covid-19 thins our Thanksgiving herd

We are a completely vaccinated family. In fact, I was the first at our pharmacy to get the booster. That makes us prime examples of breakthrough cases, with five of the 15 infected.

The saddest part of the story was what happened to the Maryland group. After a seven-hour drive, they arrived at 1:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, happy to climb out of the car with a dog, duffel bags, bottles of wine. After my husband greeted them, they settled in to sleep. At 9 a.m. my son said he had just done a home test (because of a scratchy throat) and it was positive. To verify, he went to a rapid test site that confirmed the bad news.

While he was out being tested, we managed to enjoy some Buffalo festivities. Some went to cheer on the Turkey Trotters. Another group went to the Bark Park so their dog could get some exercise before the long car ride.

Within 12 hours of arriving, they reloaded and headed back to Frederick. I haven’t asked about the mood on that ride, but maybe something like the Bills on plane rides after disappointing games?