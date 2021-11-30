My View: Covid-19 thins our Thanksgiving herd

The cranberry/orange relish was ready. The 15 napkins were neatly pressed. The beer keg and charcoal were in the garage to await the turkey cooking ritual. Along with the additions: air purifier, N95 masks, home tests.
We parents, here in Tonawanda, awaited the arrival of four coming from Frederick, Md.; two each from Schuylerville and Tivoli; and the locals: four from Parkside and a UB student.
This year was particularly anticipated because last year it was just the two of us eating homemade turkey pot pies rather than the traditional meal. Seeing a full table and empty chairs seemed too depressing.
But every good tale takes a twist.
The first bad news came two weeks ago, when our grandson tested positive for Covid-19 the day after he had been at our house. My husband was the close contact because he had been in the car with him. Within days, his mother, our daughter, also tested positive. So that eliminated our local family because of the unknowns of lingering contagion.
The following week, our other daughter said she couldn’t come because her co-worker had just tested positive.
Many discussions ensued about whether to forge ahead or not. We kept plans in place for the nine members remaining.
As it turned out, the number of “guests” increased by one, and it was a big one. The coronavirus muscled its way into our gathering.
We are a completely vaccinated family. In fact, I was the first at our pharmacy to get the booster. That makes us prime examples of breakthrough cases, with five of the 15 infected.
The saddest part of the story was what happened to the Maryland group. After a seven-hour drive, they arrived at 1:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, happy to climb out of the car with a dog, duffel bags, bottles of wine. After my husband greeted them, they settled in to sleep. At 9 a.m. my son said he had just done a home test (because of a scratchy throat) and it was positive. To verify, he went to a rapid test site that confirmed the bad news.
While he was out being tested, we managed to enjoy some Buffalo festivities. Some went to cheer on the Turkey Trotters. Another group went to the Bark Park so their dog could get some exercise before the long car ride.
Within 12 hours of arriving, they reloaded and headed back to Frederick. I haven’t asked about the mood on that ride, but maybe something like the Bills on plane rides after disappointing games?
Now we were down to five. We immediately took home tests and waited in angst to see if the dreaded pink line appeared. Gratefully, we were all negative. We pulled together a meal with our beer keg turkey, enjoyed one grandson’s sausage stuffing, but missed his brother’s homemade pumpkin pie. If this had been the event we planned, it would have been perfect.
I have tried to convey this tale without a whining tone because I am fully aware of families who can’t be together because of deaths or hospitalizations. Others are alone or rely on homeless shelters to supply their meal. We were just hungry to see our family after so many months.
As a writer, I find that getting thoughts on “paper” helps me understand how to think about a situation. Our brief brush with Covid-19 illustrated the tenacity of its many tentacles.
And it clarified what we already knew: being proactive, flexible and adaptable, especially in these times, is the only choice we have.